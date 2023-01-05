Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
10 Best DreamWorks Animated Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
DreamWorks Animation first formed alongside DreamWorks Pictures in 1994, and since then, has produced memorable movies including The Prince of Eygpt, Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar. The studio's most recent release, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish starring Antonio Banderas has continued to be a major box office success that's even surpassed Disney's Strange World.
Collider
'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Defied Box Office Expectations
Avatar: The Way of Water just became 2022's highest-grossing movie, cementing the franchise as a box-office juggernaut. Of course, it all began with the first film in the series, 2009's Avatar, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing film. Few people expected Avatar to be so huge, but the film defied every expectation, capturing audiences' attention and building on positive word of mouth.
Collider
'Women Talking', and 9 Other Movies Directed by Former Child Actors
While some directors are born to be behind the camera, for others, it takes time. Many directors spend years at school, conservatories, or on the job to gain a cinematic eye. However, for many directors, it helps if they have been in front of the camera first. Actors turning their...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Collider
10 Best Examples of “Show, Don’t Tell” Storytelling in Movies, According to Reddit
If there is one writing technique that stands out in storytelling, it is assuredly the famous "show, don't tell," which basically focuses on the way a screenwriter provides the audience with information and subtext instead of attempting to offer it through exposition (for instance, sensory details and action, instead of a blatantly descriptive piece of dialogue or voiceover that ultimately ruins the film's charm and magic).
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
Collider
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
Collider
Nicolas Cage Says He Channeled This Legendary Dracula for His 'Renfield' Performance
If you watched the trailer from Renfield that dropped this week, you know that Universal saved the best for last and only teased Nicolas Cage’s participation as the world-famous vampire Dracula at the end of it. Cage’s performance will undoubtedly be a standout in the film, and there’s no one better than the actor himself to tell us about the process of walking in the shoes of one of the most iconic characters ever created: Dracula.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
Collider
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
Collider
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Ari Aster's Next Film Brings Adventure Out of Our Darkest Fears
A24 has finally released the first trailer for Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster's mysterious project starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., the movie marks the third partnership between Aster and A24, as the producing company has also backed the director's previous cerebral horror films Hereditary and Midsommar. Until...
Collider
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Collider
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
Collider
'Kaleidoscope' Ending Explained: Who Got Away With the Heist?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. First off, yes, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle) and Liz (S.J. Son) were the ones who successfully stole the bonds while they were being moved from the vault to the van in the finale, "White: The Heist." So let's get that out of the way right off the bat. And although Netflix decided to get a little wonky with the viewer experience and stagger episodes, Kaleidoscope eventually provides definitive resolutions to the main players involved in the heist.
Collider
'M3GAN' Deserved To Be Rated R
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film M3GAN. Continue at your own risk. Let's be real. No one was expecting the new Blumhouse/James Wan collaboration, M3GAN – which essentially unfolds, in practice, as a kind of giddily self-aware mash-up of the Child’s Play and Terminator mythologies, underlined with a "Mad Magazine" sense of humor – to be conventionally good.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Poster Takes the 'Next Generation' Crew on One Last Adventure
The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.
Collider
Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the 'Rabbit Hole' in New Poster
During Paramount+’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation today, the streamer announced a slate of new titles that are making their way to the platform in 2023. With another promising year for their content — tent pole series Yellowstone continues to shatter records, as well as its spin-offs —, the streamer is looking to make their catalog even more interesting and diverse in the coming months. And they will kick it off with Rabbit Hole, a new thriller series starring 24’s Kiefer Sutherland.
Collider
'Doctor Who' Adds Aneurin Barnard to Anniversary Special
Aneurin Barnard has been added to the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. The actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news shortly after it was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account. It was stated that Barnard will join the series as the mysterious Roger...
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes
Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
Comments / 0