Coatesville, PA

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Hotel Projects — Driven by Demand — May Signify Overall Travel Recovery

New and renovated properties in Montgomery County may be signals of an overall travel recovery.Photo byiStock. An uptick in 2019–2022 visitors has local hoteliers hoping the trend translates into a market-wide travel recovery whose increased business they are presently preparing to meet. Emma Dooling unpacked the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Commissioner Val Arkoosh to COVID-Affected Montco Businesses: Federal Wallet Remains Open

Montgomery County businesses continuing to struggle with pandemic-related setbacks can still receive grants from the American Rescue Plan. In a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting, chair Val Arkoosh announced that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan are still on the table. Gregory Purcell, WFMZ 69 News, reported the continued availability of recovery dollars for COVID-affected Montco businesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County health care facility closed for water damage

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care’s New Holland Health Center is temporarily closed due to “significant water damage,” the company said on Friday. The New Holland Health Center, a location leased by WellSpan Health, suffered water damage due to a sprinkler and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning malfunction on Dec. 26, Union Community […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester County wants to convert vehicle fleet to electric and install charging stations

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Chester County officials plan to convert a portion of their government vehicle fleet to electric and install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities as part of their Climate Action Plan in 2023.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County business closing two locations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study

Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
