Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery BillMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and TacosMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice CreamMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Montgomery County Hotel Projects — Driven by Demand — May Signify Overall Travel Recovery
New and renovated properties in Montgomery County may be signals of an overall travel recovery.Photo byiStock. An uptick in 2019–2022 visitors has local hoteliers hoping the trend translates into a market-wide travel recovery whose increased business they are presently preparing to meet. Emma Dooling unpacked the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Commissioner Val Arkoosh to COVID-Affected Montco Businesses: Federal Wallet Remains Open
Montgomery County businesses continuing to struggle with pandemic-related setbacks can still receive grants from the American Rescue Plan. In a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting, chair Val Arkoosh announced that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan are still on the table. Gregory Purcell, WFMZ 69 News, reported the continued availability of recovery dollars for COVID-affected Montco businesses.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will...
SCORE Bucks County Helps Optometrist See Her Way to Business Ownership
The local optometrist worked with the organization to better manager her business.Photo bySCORE Bucks County. An optometrist of two years, Dr. Iana Brewer always envisioned herself owning a practice. After working alongside Dr. Vivian Descant for a year, she and husband Greg jumped at the opportunity to own the longtime Southampton-based business.
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Printing company in Lancaster expected to close, laying off over 600 workers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, over 600 people will be laid off from two Lancaster printing companies. LSC Communications Lancaster West Plant, located at 1375 Harrisburg Pike, and Lancaster East Plant, at 216 Greenfield Road, will be closing their doors permanently on March 31, 2023.
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being finalized, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. Common commitments usually...
Two Montgomery County Businesses Recognized as 2023 Startups to Watch
PHL Inno's list of 2023 startups to watch include two Montgomery County notables.Photo byiStock. PHL Inno, an offshoot publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal, has compiled its 2023 list of startups to watch. Two Montgomery County firms caught the eye of Ryan Mulligan, earning their way to recognition.
Career, Technical Education Centers to Receive $1.2M from State for New Equipment
Career and technical education centers in Montgomery County will receive $1.2 million from the state this year for new equipment, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. This move further solidifies Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record in his final days in office.
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Churches, Pottstown Officials Seek Balance in Serving Homeless Population, Revitalizing Neighborhoods
Churches in Pottstownand borough officials are attempting to find a balance between best serving the needy and revitalizing the neighborhoods, writes Chad Pradelli for 6abc. Housing and feeding the homeless has been a mission for Beacon of Hope since it was founded.
Lancaster County health care facility closed for water damage
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care’s New Holland Health Center is temporarily closed due to “significant water damage,” the company said on Friday. The New Holland Health Center, a location leased by WellSpan Health, suffered water damage due to a sprinkler and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning malfunction on Dec. 26, Union Community […]
Chester County wants to convert vehicle fleet to electric and install charging stations
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Chester County officials plan to convert a portion of their government vehicle fleet to electric and install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities as part of their Climate Action Plan in 2023.
Close to 60% of Philly seniors have completed new state graduation requirements. What about the rest?
More than 40% of Philadelphia’s high school seniors are still working to complete the state’s new graduation requirements as the midyear point approaches. Fifty-seven percent of seniors, or 4,586 out of 8,114 students, had met state requirements as of Thursday, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said in an email.
abc27.com
Lancaster County business closing two locations
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations. LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
PREIT Loses Appeal to Build 503-Unit Apartment High Rise at Plymouth Meeting Mall
Artists rendition of the proposed high-rise apartment community at Plymouth Meeting Mall.Photo byMore Than The Curve. Real estate trust company PREIThas lost an appeal to build an apartment community on the property of Plymouth Meeting Mall. The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas struck down the deal.
Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study
Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0