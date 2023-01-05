(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO