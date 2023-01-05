ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community

Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
FOSTERS, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation

A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
SELMA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement searching for fugitive

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Jonathan Thomas, 43. According to a CrimeStoppers statement Thomas is described as a black male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. “Thomas is wanted for second degree domestic violence assault,” CrimeStoppers said. “Court...
wvtm13.com

Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee and Pike Co. District Attorney to retire and take on new role

(WDHN) — Tom Anderson, district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. The change in status is essentially a retirement from the current position, but with some duties still attached. He can decide whether to accept requests by the governor, Attorney General or Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to prosecute cases statewide or locally.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime

Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
wvasfm.org

New homicide report released by MPD

A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy