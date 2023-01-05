Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Family living in bus station asked to leave.
Richmond VA- A man and his family who turned to a bus station for shelter have been asked to move on, according to James Collins. "Security told us this morning we had to go", Collins said.
News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin
An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
peninsulachronicle.com
King Crab Juicy Seafood Closes In Williamsburg After Less Than A Year In Business
WILLIAMSBURG-King Crab Juicy Seafood on Richmond Road in Williamsburg appears to have closed after less than a year in operation. King Crab Juicy Seafood is a chain seafood restaurant popular for its Cajun Seafood boils. The restaurant first announced plans to open its Williamsburg location in July 2021 in the space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill at 1640 Richmond Rd. King Crab Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Virginia Beach and in Richmond, first opened its Williamsburg restaurant in February 2022.
Gloucester volunteer firefighters rescue girl from drowning in icy pond
Ashley Rowe and AJ Hamilton received the call that a 12-year-old girl had fallen into an icy retention pond. They sprang into action.
Wasps force Henrico mom, daughter out of apartment: 'Something needs to be done'
The Henrico mother of one said wasps are coming out of a hole that her apartment complex cut after she reported a leak.
peninsulachronicle.com
Fire Damages Dollar General Store On Warwick Boulevard In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A business on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News sustained significant damage in a fire on Sunday, January 8. Crews from the Newport News Fire Department were called to the scene for a reports of a commercial structure fire in the 15400 block of Warwick Boulevard shortly before 10:30am. Want...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
peninsulachronicle.com
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
No one hurt in fire at Newport News Dollar General store
No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a Newport News Dollar General over the weekend. Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to the store in the at at 15490 Warwick Boulevard.
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Newport News Restaurant Week returns Jan. 15-29
According to a press release, this event will offer fixed-price meals at some of the most popular restaurants in the city.
Comments / 0