WILLIAMSBURG-King Crab Juicy Seafood on Richmond Road in Williamsburg appears to have closed after less than a year in operation. King Crab Juicy Seafood is a chain seafood restaurant popular for its Cajun Seafood boils. The restaurant first announced plans to open its Williamsburg location in July 2021 in the space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill at 1640 Richmond Rd. King Crab Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Virginia Beach and in Richmond, first opened its Williamsburg restaurant in February 2022.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO