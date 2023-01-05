ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

King Crab Juicy Seafood Closes In Williamsburg After Less Than A Year In Business

WILLIAMSBURG-King Crab Juicy Seafood on Richmond Road in Williamsburg appears to have closed after less than a year in operation. King Crab Juicy Seafood is a chain seafood restaurant popular for its Cajun Seafood boils. The restaurant first announced plans to open its Williamsburg location in July 2021 in the space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill at 1640 Richmond Rd. King Crab Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Virginia Beach and in Richmond, first opened its Williamsburg restaurant in February 2022.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Fire Damages Dollar General Store On Warwick Boulevard In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A business on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News sustained significant damage in a fire on Sunday, January 8. Crews from the Newport News Fire Department were called to the scene for a reports of a commercial structure fire in the 15400 block of Warwick Boulevard shortly before 10:30am. Want...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

