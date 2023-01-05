Read full article on original website
Angela Madison
4d ago
my heart and prayers go out to both Drivers and their families. It's a stressful job. Delivering and driving. especially with how some these driversout here.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
One person killed in high-speed crash in Arlington
A woman has been killed in a high-speed crash in Arlington over the weekend. Police say one pick-up sideswiped another on I-20 near Collins Sunday. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going very fast when it hit a Dodge Ram.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
Downed phone lines stalled traffic on Interstate 45 in Rice
RICE, Texas — Traffic was halted after downed phone lines cut off all lanes in Rice on Interstate 45 Monday morning. A viewer alerted WFAA about the traffic, saying the lines fell in front of them at about 10:30 a.m. They said they came down on the interstate near East Calhoun Street.
1 person airlifted to hospital with burns after electrical flash fire at school building, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was airlifted to the hospital after suffering burns from an electrical flash fire, officials said. The incident happened just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the old Parkview Elementary School building in the 6900 block of Bayberry Drive. Fort Worth Fire Department said four people were injured, one of which was airlifted in critical condition.
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines
ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
Police: Woman Charged with DWI After Hitting Dallas (TX) Fire Truck
Dallas police say a woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a Dallas fire truck, IrvingWeekly.com reported. At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dallas firefighters were working a crash on I35E near Storey Lane when a woman collided into the back of a blocker unit, the report said. Blocker units are retired fire apparatus used to block highway scenes for personnel safety.
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Man taken to hospital after road rage shooting on Central Expressway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a road rage shooting that took place on the southbound lanes of the Central Expressway. A call about the shooting came in at about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Dallas police say it happened in the 13700 block of the Expressway near Midpark Road. Sources...
Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash
Information from search warrants shows Halla was driving at a dangerously high speed of 102 miles per hour 4.8 seconds before the incident His 2020 Explorer was traveling 93 miles per hour at the time of impact. Documents say Halla was in possession of a cell phone when the crash happened. https://www.fox4news.com/news/ferris-city-council-severs-ties-with-city-attorney-after-deadly-crash.
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene. Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock. Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene. A driver who...
Missing 76-year-old woman in Rockwall found safe
ROCKWALL, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who went missing in Rockwall was found safe, police said. Police say Ana Maria Torres was last seen driving her vehicle in the city, but her whereabouts were unknown. According to police on Sunday evening, Torres is back home safely. Other local news:
Driver of 18-wheeler dead after rollover crash on LBJ Freeway in Dallas
DALLAS — One person has died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on LBJ Freeway in Dallas, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the freeway near Hillcrest Road in northern Dallas. According to officials, the 18-wheeler's trailer was resting on the freeway, while...
Lush Tree-Lined Streets Prove ‘Everything Grows in Oakhurst’ Neighborhood
Located just Northeast of downtown Fort Worth, the Oakhurst neighborhood is a 100-year-old community perched on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, less than a 10-minute drive from Sundance Square and the Cultural District. Bordered by Oakhurst Scenic Drive on the West, Sylvania Avenue to the East, Watauga Road and...
