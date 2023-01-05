ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferris, TX

Angela Madison
4d ago

my heart and prayers go out to both Drivers and their families. It's a stressful job. Delivering and driving. especially with how some these driversout here.

WFAA

Downed phone lines stalled traffic on Interstate 45 in Rice

RICE, Texas — Traffic was halted after downed phone lines cut off all lanes in Rice on Interstate 45 Monday morning. A viewer alerted WFAA about the traffic, saying the lines fell in front of them at about 10:30 a.m. They said they came down on the interstate near East Calhoun Street.
RICE, TX
WFAA

1 person airlifted to hospital with burns after electrical flash fire at school building, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was airlifted to the hospital after suffering burns from an electrical flash fire, officials said. The incident happened just after 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the old Parkview Elementary School building in the 6900 block of Bayberry Drive. Fort Worth Fire Department said four people were injured, one of which was airlifted in critical condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines

ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Police: Woman Charged with DWI After Hitting Dallas (TX) Fire Truck

Dallas police say a woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a Dallas fire truck, IrvingWeekly.com reported. At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dallas firefighters were working a crash on I35E near Storey Lane when a woman collided into the back of a blocker unit, the report said. Blocker units are retired fire apparatus used to block highway scenes for personnel safety.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Ferris City Council severs ties with city attorney after deadly crash

Information from search warrants shows Halla was driving at a dangerously high speed of 102 miles per hour 4.8 seconds before the incident His 2020 Explorer was traveling 93 miles per hour at the time of impact. Documents say Halla was in possession of a cell phone when the crash happened. https://www.fox4news.com/news/ferris-city-council-severs-ties-with-city-attorney-after-deadly-crash.
WFAA

2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing 76-year-old woman in Rockwall found safe

ROCKWALL, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who went missing in Rockwall was found safe, police said. Police say Ana Maria Torres was last seen driving her vehicle in the city, but her whereabouts were unknown. According to police on Sunday evening, Torres is back home safely. Other local news:
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Driver of 18-wheeler dead after rollover crash on LBJ Freeway in Dallas

DALLAS — One person has died in a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler on LBJ Freeway in Dallas, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the freeway near Hillcrest Road in northern Dallas. According to officials, the 18-wheeler's trailer was resting on the freeway, while...
DALLAS, TX

