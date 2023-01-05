Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Community Schools To Propose Snow Day Plan To School Board
Sheldon, Iowa — As of now the Sheldon Community Schools have eight snow days to make up. Sheldon Community School District Superintendent Cory Myer sent out an e-mail to all parents explaining that a plan has been developed in order to make up these snow days. According to the plan, Wednesdays will be full days of school, instead of letting out early. This will allow the first five snow days to be made up. If the plan passes a vote of the Board of Education, this will begin on January 18th.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Firefighters Join Those From Oyens, Le Mars At Fire Call Near Seney
Seney, Iowa– Firefighters from Orange City joined their counterparts from Le Mars and Oyens for a house fire call early on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, near Le Mars. According to Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper, just before 3:00 a.m., the Le Mars Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire north of Seney. The chief says the fire was located in the attic.
kiwaradio.com
New USDA Program Brings Boost To Two Iowa Operations
Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than nine-million dollars in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Community College Looking For Outstanding Alumni
Sheldon, Iowa — A local institution of higher learning is looking to honor one of their graduates. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon is seeking nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. They are asking that if you know of an NCC Alum who has done outstanding work in his or her industry, has done exceptional volunteer work, received a prestigious award, or obtained some other notable achievement, to nominate this individual.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Tuesday January 10th
Double header basketball is on the air Tuesday night. On KIWA AM 1550 and FM 100.7 its Sheldon at Hinton. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Unity at Boyden Hull. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00 with the boys game to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Girls Basketball.
Comments / 0