Sheldon, Iowa — As of now the Sheldon Community Schools have eight snow days to make up. Sheldon Community School District Superintendent Cory Myer sent out an e-mail to all parents explaining that a plan has been developed in order to make up these snow days. According to the plan, Wednesdays will be full days of school, instead of letting out early. This will allow the first five snow days to be made up. If the plan passes a vote of the Board of Education, this will begin on January 18th.

SHELDON, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO