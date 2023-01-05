Read full article on original website
Unique new restaurant opening in Kansas
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
Shooting in Derby leaves one seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Derby on Friday night.
Police: Kansas teen reports man tried to coerce her into car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following an arrest Thursday of a suspect for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of three children near a Wichita elementary school, police are investigating an incident that could have have a similar outcome. Just before 10a.m. Friday, police were contacted by a mother who reported that...
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
Sheriff's office investigates Kan. teen altercation with officers
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the Roller City incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, officers working an off-duty job at Roller City in the 3200 block of S. Meridian...
Butler County father convicted of killing his infant son
A Butler County jury has convicted a man for killing his infant son, Malykai Braxtyn Hogan, two years ago.
BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him
The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals of Kansas men sentenced to death
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The appeals of two Kansas men sentenced to death for capital murder have been denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office. Jonathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder for the death of four people in Wichita and...
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash
GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
