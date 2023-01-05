ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

JC Post

Police: Kansas teen reports man tried to coerce her into car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following an arrest Thursday of a suspect for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of three children near a Wichita elementary school, police are investigating an incident that could have have a similar outcome. Just before 10a.m. Friday, police were contacted by a mother who reported that...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
WICHITA, KS
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him

The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
IDAHO STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?

Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals of Kansas men sentenced to death

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The appeals of two Kansas men sentenced to death for capital murder have been denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office. Jonathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder for the death of four people in Wichita and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.

Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
KANSAS STATE
