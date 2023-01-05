Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."

