‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Defied Box Office Expectations
Avatar: The Way of Water just became 2022's highest-grossing movie, cementing the franchise as a box-office juggernaut. Of course, it all began with the first film in the series, 2009's Avatar, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing film. Few people expected Avatar to be so huge, but the film defied every expectation, capturing audiences' attention and building on positive word of mouth.
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
‘M3GAN’ Overperforms at Opening Weekend Box Office With $30 Million
Everyone's new favorite doll M3GAN is slaying its debut as the Blumhouse and Universal feature danced its way to a $30 million opening weekend. It was released in 3,509 theaters total in North America. Prior to release, the horror flick was on a modest projected opening track of $17 million to $20 million in North America. Internationally, the film earned $14.8 million, bringing its global total up to $45 million so far.
'M3GAN' Slays First Weekend With $45 Million at the Global Box Office
The latest horror film to star a scary doll, M3GAN, took the internet by storm with a consistent presence and marketing push leading up to its premiere on January 6. While a big marketing campaign doesn't guarantee a turnout at the theaters, M3GAN has proved that audiences are still obsessed with killer dolls as the film made an absolute killing at the global box office this weekend. The film has reached a global total of $45 million with the film pulling in an impressive $30.2 million at the domestic box office and $14.8 million internationally, in its first weekend.
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Batman,' and More Nominated for 2023 ASC Awards
The American Society of Cinematographers, the organization that celebrates the craft and art of cinematography and compelling visual filmmaking, has announced its list of nominees for Outstanding Achievement Awards in the feature film, documentary, and television categories. The winners will be announced at the 37th Annual ASC Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, which will be streamed worldwide on March 5, 2023.
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
'Babylon' and 9 Other Great Movies Set in The 1920s
Given that so many noteworthy films are taken place during this time, the 20s are one of the most well-known and captivating periods in the history of cinema. Even though it is well-known as the "golden era" of music and film, it was a time of great economic prosperity and unique cultural influence.
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Concept Art Reveals Michael Keaton's Scrapped Vulture Cameo
Newly revealed concept art for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a scrapped cameo from Michael Keaton’s the Vulture. Storyboard artist Phil Langone shared three pieces of art on Instagram from the early pre-production phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. Two of the images clearly feature Sandman and Doctor Octopus in a garage surrounded by the flashing blue and red lights of the police. However, the most surprising image is the third one since it features Adrian Toomes in the same location with a whip in hand. However, the Vulture was scrapped from the film for unknown reasons, so the Green Goblin, Electro, and the Lizard completed final lineup of supervillains.
Jonathan Majors Is King of the Quantum Realm in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Marvel Studios has released a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer that teases the dangers that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will face in the Quantum Realm. The trailer also features new scenes from Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Multiversal Saga.”
'The Last of Us': Gabriel Luna on Playing the Games and Bonding with Pedro Pascal
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. Taking place 20 years after it all started, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man who’s tormented by his own trauma, has taken a different path than his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who’s tried to hold onto his idealism as he hopes for the possibility of something more.
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
Nicolas Cage Says He Channeled This Legendary Dracula for His 'Renfield' Performance
If you watched the trailer from Renfield that dropped this week, you know that Universal saved the best for last and only teased Nicolas Cage’s participation as the world-famous vampire Dracula at the end of it. Cage’s performance will undoubtedly be a standout in the film, and there’s no one better than the actor himself to tell us about the process of walking in the shoes of one of the most iconic characters ever created: Dracula.
10 Best Examples of “Show, Don’t Tell” Storytelling in Movies, According to Reddit
If there is one writing technique that stands out in storytelling, it is assuredly the famous "show, don't tell," which basically focuses on the way a screenwriter provides the audience with information and subtext instead of attempting to offer it through exposition (for instance, sensory details and action, instead of a blatantly descriptive piece of dialogue or voiceover that ultimately ruins the film's charm and magic).
Misleading Movie Trailers That Should’ve Been Sued Over, From 'Rogue One' to 'King Kong'
A California judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers. The plaintiffs were led to believe that the Universal Studios film Yesterday would feature the actress Ana de Armas, and it didn’t, despite her appearance in the trailer. The lawsuit is going ahead, setting a precedent that many moviegoers wish could be applied retroactively. How many times have we seen something cool in the trailer that didn’t show up in the film itself? Here are a few examples.
