Residents want referendum to protect farmland following Chesapeake mega-site votes
A group of advocates in Chesapeake are looking to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot to urge leaders to put in more protections for rural land in the southern part of the city.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg City Council Swears In New Member, Re-ups Pons For Mayor
WILLIAMSBURG-In the low-ceiling Courthouse of 1770 within Colonial Williamsburg, a small but enthusiastic assembly watched from wooden benches as Stacy Kern-Scheerer, a College of William and Mary law professor, became the newest member of the Williamsburg City Council on January 6. The political neophyte was sworn in by the Honorable Holly B. Smith, the presiding judge of the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.
royalexaminer.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
peninsulachronicle.com
James City County Deputy Coordinator Elected to AHAC
JAMES CITY-Sara Ruch, James City County’s deputy coordinator, was recently elected as vice chair of the Hampton Roads All Hazards Advisory Committee (AHAC). The committee provides policy direction and oversight for the development and maintenance of a coordinated and integrated regional approach to emergency management planning and response systems.
Virginia lawyer dodged taxes using Chinese shell corporation, defrauded US military
A Newport News lawyer who sat on the state bar's disciplinary committee dodged over $800,000 in taxes and defrauded the U.S. military by passing off Chinese-manufactured supplies as American-made.
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
peninsulachronicle.com
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
whro.org
Special Election for VB state senate seat could tip balance in abortion fight
Voters in northwestern Virginia Beach will get to cast ballots again Tuesday with their decision having an outsized impact on abortion access in Virginia. The race between Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams and former Beach councilman and Democrat Aaron Rouse won’t determine control of the Senate; Democrats already have a one-seat majority whether they win or lose in the 7th.
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
Casino personnel say the delay will allow them time to test and verify new gaming equipment before opening its doors to the public
News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin
An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.
thewestsidegazette.com
Phillip Jones, 33, to Be Sworn in as One of America’s Youngest Mayors on Jan. 10
At 33, Phillip Jones will be among the youngest Mayors in the United States when he takes office in eight days. Jones will be sworn in on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. in Newport News. He will be the city’s 27th Mayor, succeeding McKinley Price, 73, who took office in July of 2010.
WAVY News 10
Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting
A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
HRT OnDemand Program extended a month
Hampton Roads Transit announced a one month extension to the OnDemand Service that began on July 10, 2022.
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
WAVY News 10
Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
