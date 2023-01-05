ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg City Council Swears In New Member, Re-ups Pons For Mayor

WILLIAMSBURG-In the low-ceiling Courthouse of 1770 within Colonial Williamsburg, a small but enthusiastic assembly watched from wooden benches as Stacy Kern-Scheerer, a College of William and Mary law professor, became the newest member of the Williamsburg City Council on January 6. The political neophyte was sworn in by the Honorable Holly B. Smith, the presiding judge of the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

James City County Deputy Coordinator Elected to AHAC

JAMES CITY-Sara Ruch, James City County’s deputy coordinator, was recently elected as vice chair of the Hampton Roads All Hazards Advisory Committee (AHAC). The committee provides policy direction and oversight for the development and maintenance of a coordinated and integrated regional approach to emergency management planning and response systems.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
whro.org

Special Election for VB state senate seat could tip balance in abortion fight

Voters in northwestern Virginia Beach will get to cast ballots again Tuesday with their decision having an outsized impact on abortion access in Virginia. The race between Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams and former Beach councilman and Democrat Aaron Rouse won’t determine control of the Senate; Democrats already have a one-seat majority whether they win or lose in the 7th.
WAVY News 10

Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting

A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Lucas-Burke selected as Portsmouth’s vice mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor. Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

