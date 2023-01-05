These Pittsburgh tech companies are descending on Las Vegas to exhibit at annual CES event

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back and Pittsburgh-based tech companies are descending on Las Vegas to showcase their latest innovations to an audience that’s expected to reach prepandemic levels.

From Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, over 100,000 people are expected to flock to the Las Vegas Convention Center to walk among the hundreds of exhibitor booths featuring the latest technology products from companies around the world. It’s one of the most significant events in the tech industry held throughout the year and sets the stage for emerging tech trends to come.

Several Pittsburgh-based companies, some new to the tradeshow while others are returning from prior years, have set up a booth at the multi-day event, which also includes two days of media-only access before its official start on Thursday.

