[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for George & Tammy.]Actor Steve Zahn has got it going on. No matter the size of the role, which up until recently for him has been typically on the smaller side, the character actor is always going to deliver just what the doctor ordered. He’s reliable, quick on his feet, and downright hilarious. Up until 2021, with his leading man-esque turn as the troubled Mark Mossbacher in Season 1 of Mike White’s hit HBO hotel dramedy series The White Lotus, Zahn has been more of a scene stealer in family friendly projects. For four episodes on Modern Family, he starred as Ronnie LaFontaine, the wacky neighbor husband that Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) desperately tried to avoid. He played a classic lovable dad in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, the geeky goofball sweetheart Marvin alongside Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin in the classic comedy Daddy Day Care, and fathers in Tall Girl and 8-Bit Christmas. But the Emmy nominated actor sheds the smiles and sillies for George & Tammy and dives deep into toxicity. And it is downright scary.

