'The Last of Us’: Bella Ramsey on Perfecting Ellie’s Switchblade Trick
One of 2023's most anticipated pieces of media is the swiftly approaching series adaptation of the beloved PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series follows survivors Joel and Ellie on a journey across a post-apocalyptic version of the United States after the Cordyceps virus turns a majority of the population into zombie-like monsters called Clickers. Ahead of the series premiere on HBO this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss their roles in The Last of Us and what they did to become Joel and Ellie.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
The Hard Choices Are What Make 'The Last of Us' Truly Great
Editor's Note: WARNING! This article contains major plot spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II video games. These spoilers may also apply to the forthcoming HBO TV series adaptation of the games. As we await the forthcoming HBO TV series adaption of...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne
A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. More to come… More from Variety'Workaholics' Movie Axed at Paramount+ Weeks Before Filming, Says Adam DeVine: 'We Are Deeply Butt Hurt'Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan's CIA Drama Series 'Lioness' at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Paramount+'s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere WeekendBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
'School Spirits' Trailer: Peyton List Doesn't Know How She Died in New YA Series
This year, Paramount+ announced that it will bulk up its young adult catalog by premiering new series and movies directed at that demographic. After the indisputable success of some of the streamer’s titles – Yellowstone and its spin-offs in particular – the streaming giant will see a big increase in its original production slate, and one of the upcoming titles is the teen horror series School Spirits. The story centers around a girl who dies and is welcomed into the afterlife by several people who got killed in high school.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
Lynnette 'Diamond' Hardaway, Member of Conservative Entertainment Duo 'Diamond and Silk,' Dead at 51
The official Twitter account for the sisters confirmed the commentator's passing.
'Women Talking', and 9 Other Movies Directed by Former Child Actors
While some directors are born to be behind the camera, for others, it takes time. Many directors spend years at school, conservatories, or on the job to gain a cinematic eye. However, for many directors, it helps if they have been in front of the camera first. Actors turning their...
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Reveals How He Came Up With Killer's Identity
A good murder mystery needs a killer at the core of it. A hole to fill a donut, if Benoit Blanc's particular phraseology fits the bill. For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to his phenomenally successful Knives Out, director Rian Johnson pinpointed his latest killer as a tech mogul with a gigantic ego - and that meant, as a result, the entire film had to be bigger in scale and gloss.
First 'Agent Elvis' Poster Shows the King of Rock and Roll Ready for a New Line of Work
Sony Pictures Animation has unveiled a new look at its upcoming Netflix animated series Agent Elvis. The series, previously titled Agent King, re-imagines the king of rock and roll as an undercover spy and is billed as an “adult animated action comedy.” Shared on Twitter, the new close-up image sees Elvis smirking while holding a golden gun, and the look is finished with his signature hair and glasses. To mark the music icon’s birthday, the studio wrote along with the picture “Here's your first look at #AgentElvis, coming soon to Netflix. Happy birthday, King!”
'George & Tammy' Allows Steve Zahn to Show His Dark Side
[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for George & Tammy.]Actor Steve Zahn has got it going on. No matter the size of the role, which up until recently for him has been typically on the smaller side, the character actor is always going to deliver just what the doctor ordered. He’s reliable, quick on his feet, and downright hilarious. Up until 2021, with his leading man-esque turn as the troubled Mark Mossbacher in Season 1 of Mike White’s hit HBO hotel dramedy series The White Lotus, Zahn has been more of a scene stealer in family friendly projects. For four episodes on Modern Family, he starred as Ronnie LaFontaine, the wacky neighbor husband that Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) desperately tried to avoid. He played a classic lovable dad in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, the geeky goofball sweetheart Marvin alongside Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin in the classic comedy Daddy Day Care, and fathers in Tall Girl and 8-Bit Christmas. But the Emmy nominated actor sheds the smiles and sillies for George & Tammy and dives deep into toxicity. And it is downright scary.
Alexandra Daddario Talks 'Mayfair Witches' and Joining the Anne Rice Immortal Universe
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
'They Both Die at the End' Series Adaptation Coming to Netflix
Tudum! Netflix has emerged victorious in a fiercely contested match between its major rivals for the rights to develop the bestselling young adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera into a series. This is according to the latest report from Deadline, which also confirms that Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen remains on board as executive producer and will provide the script for the show's pilot episode. Van Dusen had since jumped on board the project following his exit from Bridgerton after the regency period drama's second season.
'The Strangers' Remake: Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far
Some horror movies are meant to scare viewers out of themselves, providing an escape into underworlds with otherworldly creatures and things most believe could never actually happen. Ghosts, werewolves, aliens, and the like give a fun kind of fright. They make the world seem like a simpler and less scary place. But there's another type of horror film, the kind that reminds people how big and terrifying this world really is. These are the kinds of films that remind audiences of the concepts of chaos and our own mortality--that anything can happen to anyone, no matter how careful they are.
Best Action Movies of 2022, Based On Their Rotten Tomatoes Score
Action is one of the best genres to pick if you want to lose yourself in a movie. The point is that action films are thrilling and occasionally just what you need. The year 2022 has been enjoyable because studios have finished releasing films that had been delayed by the pandemic for up to two or three years. The action movie lineup for 2022 was particularly intriguing because it featured new iterations of many cherished properties from renowned directors.
