FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Police respond to overturned car accident in Sunderland
Vermont State Police responded to a single overturned car accident involving entrapment on Friday, January 6.
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition
According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
Good Samaritan alerts neighbors of fire in Pittsfield
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, after being alerted by a good Samaritan.
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ of Burlington woman
Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, and detectives were brought in to investigating.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
Greenwich man arrested following missing child investigation
A Greenwich man was arrested on Friday following an investigation regarding a missing child. John Ingraham, 44, has been charged with first-degree custodial interference.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
WRGB
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Westport accident
First responders found car submerged in a creek at about 9:30 p.m. WESTPORT | Family and friends of Alexis F. Bouyea are now mourning her loss following an accident on Route 9N Jan. 4. New York State Police and first responders were called to a section of the state highway...
theupstater.com
Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W
GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
MyChamplainValley.com
Rutland City officers begin wearing body cameras
RUTLAND, VT – The Rutland City Police Department now requires uniformed officers to wear body-worn cameras. The cameras are attached to uniforms and record both audio and video of police-public interactions. Cameras were previously restricted patrol car dashboards. Rutland officers were issued the cameras at the beginning of the year and have received training in […]
