Pittsfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash with entrapment leaves man injured in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — A 72-year-old man from Arlington was injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sunderland today. Authorities were notified that David Lacroix was approximately 2 hours overdue to return home at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle on Route 7A, just north of Red Mountain...
SUNDERLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
PITTSFORD, VT
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Westport accident

First responders found car submerged in a creek at about 9:30 p.m. WESTPORT | Family and friends of Alexis F. Bouyea are now mourning her loss following an accident on Route 9N Jan. 4. New York State Police and first responders were called to a section of the state highway...
WESTPORT, NY
theupstater.com

Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W

GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
GLENMONT, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Rutland City officers begin wearing body cameras

RUTLAND, VT – The Rutland City Police Department now requires uniformed officers to wear body-worn cameras. The cameras are attached to uniforms and record both audio and video of police-public interactions. Cameras were previously restricted patrol car dashboards. Rutland officers were issued the cameras at the beginning of the year and have received training in […]
RUTLAND, VT

