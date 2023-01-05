Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Consistent Snowpack Blankets Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A slow thaw could yield big dividends for the state in the spring as Minnesota has developed a nice snow pack from border to border. Last week, St. Cloud hit the 40-inch mark for the season, which is usually what we average all winter long. That translates to enough moisture to help bust what remains from last year’s drought if the ground can thaw and absorb it, says Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.
knsiradio.com
Air Quality Alert Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – An air quality alert has been issued for a large swath of Minnesota, including the St. Cloud area. The alert went into effect at 10:00 a.m. Monday and remains until noon on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index had reached Code Orange meaning fine particles will reach a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Runner-Up For Best State To Raise A Family
(KNSI) – WalletHub says northern states are the best places to raise a family, and Minnesota is no exception. The Land of 10,000 Lakes came in at number two overall, trailing just Massachusetts. Neighbor North Dakota did quite well for itself, ranking fourth. Minnesota’s strengths included health and safety,...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud City Council Gets Preview of Massive Highway 10/Highway 23 Project
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council got a brief overview of a massive Highway 10/Highway 23 interchange project getting underway this spring at Monday night’s meeting. Minnesota Department of Transportation District Three Project Development Engineer Darren Nelson tells KNSI the work will start with the westbound side. “We’re going to build Westbound 23, so traffic will be running head to head on eastbound Highway 23. We’re going to be building southbound Highway 10. It includes a new bridge, over 4th Street, [so] 4th Street will go over top of Highway 10.”
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
knsiradio.com
St. Germain Street To Get Updated Streetscape, Lighting
(KNSI) — A missing gap in St. Cloud’s downtown streetscape will be filled this year. Two blocks will be rebuilt along West St. Germain Street between 10th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North and one block on 11th Avenue North from West Germain Street to First Street North. The area is in front of Bremer Bank, Falcon National Bank, PX Liquors, and U.S. Bank.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
ValueWalk
Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
knsiradio.com
Unclaimed Million Dollar Winning Gopher 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Joseph
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Lottery says to check your numbers as there is an unclaimed $1.8 million Gopher 5 ticket sold in St. Joseph. The ticket was sold at the Speedway on Birch Street and is from the Gopher 5 drawing on December 16th. The numbers are 16, 22, 38, 42, and 46.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
knsiradio.com
Weekend Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in St. Cloud. First responders were called to the 1000-block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 on Friday night on the report of a possible fire in a two-story home. There was light smoke in the main floor’s kitchen. Firefighters performed a rapid attack and put the flames out. The fire was contained to the kitchen; however, the home sustained around $40,000 in damage.
knsiradio.com
Copper Kitchen Owner Applies for Licenses to Sell Wine and Beer
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council is expected to set a public hearing for a liquor license at the Copper Kitchen later this month. Waseka Hospitality, Inc. owner Madison Waseka has filed two applications to sell wine and on sale 3.2% alcoholic beverages. The Copper Kitchen is solely operating as a restaurant now, but according to the filing would like to begin liquor sales in February.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
knsiradio.com
First St. Cloud City Council Meeting of 2023 Monday Night
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s first city council meeting in 2023 is Monday night. St. Cloud’s newly elected and returning council members will be given the oath of office at the start of the meeting. Jake Anderson and Karen Larson will start their first terms after being sworn in. They will be joined by returning councilmembers Mike Conway and Dave Masters.
