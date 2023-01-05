ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 87

SHESTAKEN Jones
3d ago

So..all of that, possession of guns with switches, glocks, found in stolen car and he receives 5 years! When he gets out, he’ll be back to terrorizing the neighborhood. Him and his cronies. 🙄

Reply
19
Sheriff Pinky
4d ago

It's sad to see this. At times you wonder who is supervising 'em? What are they preaching about the wrong crowds? I have a son, I preached to him every ⏰🌞🌦️🌘(he say to me). He tells me he was sick of hearing me talk about the "wrong crowd". I made him ☎️📱 me every hour, & if he didn't I called him. If he didn't answer my husband or me would go find him. He definitely didn't want me to show up, & my husband didn't want to go, if he did he'd bring him 🏡 until he learned to 📞". He I'm not going to keep coming out here & I'm not going to👂to her 👄 either". He's grown, living 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦. I🙏God every time the 📳 & it's not a call about him in 🚔 or ⚰️. Yes, he's been 🗝️ a few times: but my 💲doesn't bail. After a few sleepovers, bologna 🥪 & a few 🤡💪👽😡👺 he learned. I challenge aunts/uncles, grand/God(mo)fathers, parents & others to pick 'em up. Give 'em a garage, basement, yard to clean;🍕🍔🍟🍪🍨🗣️ & 🤣. Don't allow the streets to collect them. They need more ❤️ & Jesus.

Reply(6)
22
Care bear ❤️
4d ago

Lock them all up gang members are not hard to identify lock them all up they are all guilty of some kind of crime

Reply(16)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning. Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm. Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot in the head in Near South Side residence

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead inside a Near South Side residence Monday. According to police, two victims were found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana. The incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 3 p.m. A 36-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens charged in violent robbery of man in Roseland

CHICAGO - Five juveniles are facing charges in the violent robbery of an 18-year-old Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood. Two girls and three boys, ages 15 and 16, were identified as the group who beat and robbed the man around 4:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood in broad daylight late Saturday morning. Police say a 23-year-old and a 43-year-old man were outside in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue around 10:41 a.m. when they were fired at. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 men wanted for Wicker Park liquor store smash-and-grab

CHICAGO - Police are searching for four when who robbed a liquor store in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning. The offenders broke out the front window of a liquor store in the 2000 block of West Division Street around 1:51 a.m. and took tobacco, alcohol and an unknown amount of cash.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy