Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
What the past PTA president wants you to know about Richneck Elementary School
When Brenda Coles saw what was unfolding at her son's old elementary school in Newport News on January 6, she could not believe what she saw.
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
During this week's Sunday Sitdown, Hampton City Schools discusses the FLEx Program, a unique and free virtual learning program for Virginia students.
James City County Deputy Coordinator Elected to AHAC
JAMES CITY-Sara Ruch, James City County’s deputy coordinator, was recently elected as vice chair of the Hampton Roads All Hazards Advisory Committee (AHAC). The committee provides policy direction and oversight for the development and maintenance of a coordinated and integrated regional approach to emergency management planning and response systems.
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
Henrico Schools adds three holidays to 2022-23 school calendar
Henrico County Public Schools will be adjusting its 2022-23 school calendar to add three additional days off.
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC DISPLAY CITY OF PORTSMOUTH HOME AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PROGRAM ALLOCATION PLAN
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City of Portsmouth $1,540,476 of HOME American Rescue Plan (ARP) program funds to undertake activities that must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations. Notice is hereby...
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
'How did a six-year-old boy get a gun?' | Newport News councilman wants answers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — How did a six-year-old boy get a gun and shoot his first-grade teacher? That's the question on Newport News City Council member John Eley's mind. “That teacher could have lost her life. That student, that child, he could have lost his life as well," Eley said. "How did this child even know how to use a gun at 6 years old?”
6-year-old student in custody after shooting teacher at Newport News School: PD
A female teacher is in the hospital and a 6-year-old student is in custody Friday afternoon following a shooting at Newport News school, officials confirm.
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
Free First-time Homebuyer Class To Be Offered January 11-12
NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Housing, in collaboration with Liz Moore & Associates, will offer a free first-time homebuyer education class. This course will walk participants through the entire homebuying process from start to finish as well as how to stay on track as a responsible homeowner. Topics covered will include improving your...
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each...
Non-profit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children
The inaugural event which featured food, a photo booth, games and more, was for ages 13 and up in foster care and presented an opportunity to connect with teens
