Newport News, VA

James City County Deputy Coordinator Elected to AHAC

JAMES CITY-Sara Ruch, James City County’s deputy coordinator, was recently elected as vice chair of the Hampton Roads All Hazards Advisory Committee (AHAC). The committee provides policy direction and oversight for the development and maintenance of a coordinated and integrated regional approach to emergency management planning and response systems.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
Free First-time Homebuyer Class To Be Offered January 11-12

NEWPORT NEWS-Virginia Housing, in collaboration with Liz Moore & Associates, will offer a free first-time homebuyer education class. This course will walk participants through the entire homebuying process from start to finish as well as how to stay on track as a responsible homeowner. Topics covered will include improving your...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

