Providence City Council Wants Probe Into Judge's Show
The City Council president of Providence is asking the city's attorney to review Judge Frank Caprio's TV program. "Caught in Providence", which is produced by the politically-prominent Caprio family, was a public-access show featuring real cases out of Municipal Court before it was picked up by the Law & Crime Network.
Another Increase For Minimum Wage in New York State Being Considered
Democrats in the state Assembly are considering another increase for the state's minimum wage. Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed a minimum wage hike will be discussed during the new legislative session. Progressive advocates want the wage to rise to $21.25 an hour by 2026, and then rise from there alongside the...
Husband Of Cohasset Missing Woman Ana Walshe Held On Bail After Arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The husband of a missing Cohasset woman is being held on $500,000 cash bail after he was arraigned on charges of misleading police about her disappearance. Brain Walshe pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said he was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning...
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
NYS Health Dept. Warns of New COVID-19 Variant Spread
Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box
This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
NYS Department of Health Says New COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly Statewide
The New York State Department of Health is now sounding the alarm about the spread of newest variant of the coronavirus. That's because the variant now comprises more than half of the coronavirus cases in the Empire State. It's recommended people take steps to protect themselves from getting sick such as washing their hands, keeping surfaces clean, and making sure they're vaccinated against the illness. As of the last report, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in this area was 8.56%.
South Carolina Counties See High Or Medium COVID Levels
(Columbia, SC) - All but two of South Carolina's counties are experiencing high or medium COVID-19 community transmission rates. A map from the CDC tracking covid levels puts 21 counties in the red- meaning high transmission levels. These include Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg Counties. Masking is...
Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims
The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings. In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with...
VIDEO: Friends, family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
Avalanche Buries, Kills 2 Snowmobilers In Colorado
Two snowmobilers are dead after an avalanche buried both of them in Colorado over the weekend, per KDVR. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday (January 7) on Corona Pass near Winter Park and the area of Mount Epworth. One of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado, was pronounced dead after being recovered.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.
Man, 82, in police custody after hours-long standoff in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - An 82-year-old former attorney is in police custody after holding two people hostage for over four hours yesterday afternoon at a Holland Township law firm. Property Law Solutions Attorney Bob Sikkel said the suspect is a family friend that he hadn't seen in years. The sheriff's...
