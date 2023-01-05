ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Live: Vermont Gov. Phil Scott sworn in to fourth term

By Brian Wallstin
 4 days ago

Gov. Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term Thursday in a 2 p.m. ceremony in the House Chamber.

After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the Governor will administer the oaths of office to other state elected officials before delivering his Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly.

VERMONT STATE
