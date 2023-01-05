Read full article on original website
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
Fox17
GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects. The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the...
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
UpNorthLive.com
State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
West Michigan man dies after vehicle goes off road, overturns in crash
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A White Cloud man died Friday morning, Jan. 6, in a crash that left his vehicle overturned, Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies said. The 66-year-old White Cloud man was not immediately identified. Police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a crash Friday on East...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Lansing police name man killed, officer involved in shooting
On Thursday around 5 p.m. the Lansing Police Department got a call about shots being fired and a man point a gun at them in the area of Irene Court. When Lansing police and Michigan State Police arrived, they started hearing gunshots.
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
WNEM
Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
