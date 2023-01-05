ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, MI

WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

