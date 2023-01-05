Read full article on original website
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions vs. Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Game Audio & Highlights | NFL Week 18
The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.
STILL ALIVE! GO LIONS! Seahawks Rumors & News After Win vs. Rams | NFL Playoff Picture
Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, National Football League (NFL) Seahawks rumors react to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 18 from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. With the win, the Seahawks are now 9-8 and their season awaits the outcome of tonight’s Lions vs. Packers NFL Week 18 Sunday Night Football game. If the Lions win, the Seahawks will make the NFL Playoffs.
Report: Ravens to rest J.K, Dobbins, waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
It would appear that the Baltimore Ravens will not play their top running back for their regular-season finale. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore will rest J.K. Dobbins when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Ravens will rest running back J.K. Dobbins and wait until pregame warmups...
NFL Playoff Picture: Wild Card Matchups, Schedule, Bracket, Dates, Times For 2023 NFL Playoffs | NFC
The NFC Playoff Picture is set with Week 18 in the books. The AFC Playoff Picture has been set for a few hours now. We’ve got previews of all the NFL Wild Card games next week and a full breakdown of the NFL Playoff Picture and schedule here on NFL Daily by Chat Sports. We will look at 49ers vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Giants, Buccaneers vs. Cowboys.
NOW: 49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Playoffs Preview + Texans HIRING DeMeco Ryans? 49ers Rumors & News
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. 49ers Report by Chat Sports • 4 min ago • 2 votes. Who ya got?
Cowboys Report: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Tom Downey (Dec. 9th)
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 10:48 PMDoug Simmonsu200bhow did they not see the joseph pic going any other way than it did?. 10:49 PMJosiah Elenezu200bY. 10:50 PMDj Miltonu200bwhy dont we play tyr smith, ty smith, biad, martin,...
Baltimore Ravens Rumors: Lamar Jackson & Gus Edwards Injury Latest + 2023 NFL Playoffs Preview
Ravens rumors and news on today’s show have the latest headline from Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, John Harbaugh, Roquan Smith and Justin Houston as the Ravens gear up for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. According to NBC Sports ProFootballTalk NFL Insider Mike Florio, there’s still questions about the Lamar Jackson injury news heading into this week’s Ravens vs. Bengals NFL Wild Car.
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
Baltimore Ravens 2023 opponents finalized
With the conclusion of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season, the opponents for the Baltimore Ravens next season have been finalized. They’ll play the AFC South, NFC West and those in the NFC North, AFC East and AFC West who placed second in the their respective divisions, as the Ravens finished second in the AFC North.
Cowboys vs. Commanders 2022 Week 18 game day live discussion III
The Cowboys are looking awful versus the Commanders. More thread for the Cowboys and Commanders game.
49ers Report: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Chase Senior (January 9th)
The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors on today’s show. Chase Senior is live with a 49ers vs. Seahawks preview in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. We also have some 49ers rumors to touch on. The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
Super Bowl Betting Futures Update: Wild Card Round
14 teams remain in the hunt for this year's Super Bowl. 18 weeks of action have whittled the contenders down to this final number, with seven AFC and seven NFC sides left in contention for the ultimate prize in football. Hard to believe, but the season is almost over. Here...
Packers Snap Counts Versus The Lions: Week Eighteen
The Packers fall to the Lions in a lackluster finale. The Packers did not elevate anyone from the practice squad, which I find odd. They signed Kicker Matt Amendola but left him to languish on the PS. I wish they would have elevated DT Chris Slayton. Instead, the Packers again went with just four defensive linemen active. The inactive players - all healthy scratches - were as follows: Shemar Jean-Charles, Jonathan Ford, Bo Melton, Caleb Jones, and Rasheed Walker. Jordan Love did not play.
Eagles vs. Giants: Second quarter score updates
This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:. Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for...
Bears 2023 opponents set
With the standings all set and the games wrapped up, the Chicago Bears now know their 2023 opponents. Most were already set because of the NFL’s scheduling formula. They will play the NFC South, the AFC West, and the other two NFC division opponents who finished in the same spot as them in their respective divisions (the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders). Plus, for the 17th game, the AFC North team that finished in the same place (Cleveland Browns).
Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th
Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.
Arizona Cardinals will have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals will pick third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. This will be the fifth time in the Arizona Cardinals history they will pick third overall. While Hearst did not have success in Arizona, three of the four picks were undoubtedly very good to great in their careers with Wadsworth just being an injury prone player.
