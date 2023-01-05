MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man police say was shoplifting at a Walmart is accused of striking one officer and biting another in Lancaster County. Manheim Township police said they were called to the Walmart on Fruitville Pike on Nov. 29. Police said someone at the store recognized the suspect, Rygo Kingsley, 23, of Lancaster. Police said there was an ongoing investigation of Kingsley for shoplifting.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO