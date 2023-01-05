Read full article on original website
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Man fatally shot at Lancaster County apartment complex
Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged a man with drug delivery resulting in death. "On August 18, 2022 the Upper Allen Police began investigating a death that was the result of a drug overdose. The subsequent investigation revealed that Christopher Hoover supplied dangerous drugs to the victim which ultimately caused his death," Upper Allen Police said in a statement.
Walmart shoplifter bites officer, Manheim Township police say
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man police say was shoplifting at a Walmart is accused of striking one officer and biting another in Lancaster County. Manheim Township police said they were called to the Walmart on Fruitville Pike on Nov. 29. Police said someone at the store recognized the suspect, Rygo Kingsley, 23, of Lancaster. Police said there was an ongoing investigation of Kingsley for shoplifting.
Man charged with murder in death of woman found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
Harrisburg police gets a grant to crack down on crime
Thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant, the Harrisburg Police Department will be investing in new technology it hopes will increase its ability to solve crimes. The department announced today that it solved nearly 80% of homicides that occurred in 2022. Now with a 3.3 million grant and the right investments they...
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
Vehicles entered, stolen in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County say they have received reports of vehicles being entered and stolen. It happened over the weekend off of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg. West Shore Regional police said all the entered vehicles were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had keys left in them.
Man arrested and charged in Harrisburg homicide
Police looking for missing teen in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Franklin County. Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was last seen on Christmas Eve along the 800 block of Limestone Drive in Chambersburg. "Sarate-Mancio is described as a 15-year-old female, Hispanic, and approximately 120 pounds," PSP said in a...
Person found shot to death at apartment complex in Lancaster County
Coroner called to police incident in Lancaster County
Fire chief accused of theft in Dauphin County
PAXTANG, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company is being removed from service after its chief was charged with felony theft. According to the Paxtang Borough Manager, the action was taken because the Paxtang Fire Company refused to immediately suspend Chief Matthew Lemmon. Removing the company from service will...
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Coroner called to scene of ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County: reports
The Lancaster County coroner was called to a police scene in West Hempfield Township early Sunday, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency dispatchers said officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville before 4 a.m. The Lancaster County coroner confirmed one unidentified man was dead at the complex. The deputy coroner told CBS21 that the death was suspicious.
York shooting suspect turns themselves in
Woman turns herself in after allegedly killing teen in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The woman who is accused of killing an 18-year-old in York City, has now turned herself in. Alajah Holmes was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing the teen on the 300 block of W. Jackson St. According to York City Police, Holmes turned herself...
1 injured in Lancaster shooting
Emergency crews were on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. The incident is in the area of Dauphin and Pershing in the city. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services transported them to a local hospital...
