Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYE
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming into Recovery Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMUR.com
Residents of large homeless encampment in Manchester given week to leave
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a large homeless encampment in Manchester were told Monday they have about a week to leave. Some residents of the camp said they have been forced to move several times, and they criticized officials for kicking the issue down the road rather than finding long-term solutions.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
Take 2: Eversource to Move Transformer from Hooksett to Hampton
Delays are likely Tuesday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. The move, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed until Tuesday due to weather concerns. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12...
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
Is This the Luckiest Store in New Hampshire for Lottery Tickets?
For the second time in less than three months, there's a major lottery jackpot up for grabs that's worth over $1 billion. Back in November, the Powerball reached almost a $2 billion jackpot. Tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 10), another Mega Millions drawing will take place which could score a Mainer,...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Bouncing your way to fitness
Wednesday, January 11th — Tonight, Audrey Cox finds a couple of ways to help you get in shape that are downright fun! So if you're tired of treadmills and barbells, bounce this way!. Plus, we head to two restaurants that serve good food in a warm atmosphere. A Diz...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, “If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!” Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin’ can!. In the latest sign that the Mall at Fox Run in the alleged town of Newington is rebuilding rather than retreating, the Palm Treats has opened up just outside of Macy’s.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Sandown, NH Family Loses Home of 26 Years to Fire
Firefighters were hindered by hoarding conditions during a fire at a Sandown house Monday afternoon. The fire first reported around 12:15 p.m. was especially heavy on the right side of the house on North Road when firefighters arrived, according to Sandown Fire Chief Michael Devine. People were initially believed to be trapped inside the house but Devine told WMUR no one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
