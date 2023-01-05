ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time

By Jack Hobbs
 4 days ago

She’s not kidding.

A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen.

The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views.

“Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.”

“He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t been a part of my son’s life ever since,” Egan added about the father, who was a high school sophomore, while she was in seventh grade.

Despite the relationship between Egan and the child’s father not working out, Egan said that she has loved watching her son grow up.

“Don’t be a teen mom, OK? Because your baby daddy ain’t gonna be s–t,” warned Egan.

The mother and son have since become inseparable, swapping shoes — and even getting braces together.

“My son needs two rounds of braces. He just got his first round of braces off — we got them at the same time,” said Egan while also revealing that she allegedly asked the boy’s father to help with the $4,000 cost.

@bbyegan_

Replying to @vitketchup

♬ original sound – Gabbie Egan

According to Egan, the father refused, saying that he would not pay anything for a child he “don’t see.”

Egan — who continuously posts about her life as a mother — also revealed that she has become a stepmom to three other children.

Several TikTok users praised Egan for her involvement in her son’s life despite being so young.

“Wait you are only 22!!! Wow that’s crazy!!! Married, own business, mama and killing it,” commented a user.

“I am sure having your son at such a young age had its challenges, but you will be able to do so much with him. Stay positive,” one person wrote.

“I love the bond you have with him, so much. I have watched y’all since day one and I’m so proud of the growth,” gushed another user.

Comments / 135

Petty Betty
4d ago

Why in the world would you brag about this? I know a girl who got pregnant at 12 and married by 13….it’s nothing to brag about, that’s a horror story.

Reply(24)
106
DOUBLE BUBBLE
4d ago

Wow crazy, my mom got pregnant at 16 and got married and went onto to have 8 kids by the time she was 36, but in the 50's that happened all the time.

Reply(3)
21
Jacqueline Wait
3d ago

I had a really good friend who was this age when she had her child. Only difference is her bf committed suicide cause his dad said he needed to grow up and wasn't going to pay for his wrong doings anymore. Life isn't fair alot. Just because a person is young doesn't mean they don't know what love is. Not many people do.

Reply(1)
10
