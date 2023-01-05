ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski revelation after dating Pete Davidson: ‘I attract the worst men’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361l2y_0k4i7sRQ00

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out about dating post-divorce — and it’s no fairy tale.

“I feel like I attract the worst men,” the model — who notably rebounded with funny man Pete Davidson — confessed on her podcast , “High Low With EmRata,” without naming names.

“Sometimes I’m like, f–k, because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want,” she told her listeners.

The California girl, 31, was linked to Davidson, 29, back in November, after her marriage to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard (“Uncut Gems,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies”) ended.

Ratajkowski was the latest feather in Davidson’s cap, after high-profile romances with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Phoebe Dynevor and Kate Beckinsale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWUtS_0k4i7sRQ00
While not addressing her relationship with Davidson directly, Ratajkowski complained on her podcast about men who can’t handle strong women.
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Any bliss the couple may have enjoyed was short-lived, with Page Six reporting Ratajkowski and and the Staten Island native’s split in December. And now, the model is opening up about rediscovering romance after divorce.

“’That’s what I hate with dating … men in particular,” EmRata revealed. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one.

“And it’s so f–ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mr98_0k4i7sRQ00
Earlier in 2022, Davidson enjoyed a high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.
Gilbert Carrasquillo

After breaking up with Bear-McClard — the two have a son, Sylvester, born in 2021 — Ratajkowski was linked briefly to Brad Pitt before dating Davidson.

She has since been spotted with artist Jack Greer. The two enjoyed a quiet Christmas week date at the Commerce Inn in the West Village.

New York Post

New York Post

