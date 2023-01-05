A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.

3 DAYS AGO