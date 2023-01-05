Read full article on original website
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Movie is Finally Happening
When Grindhouse was released in 2007, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double feature was packed with fake trailers for exploitation movies that didn't actually exist. One of them would become a reality, the Danny Trejo-starring Machete, and though fan hopes for the others has carried on for the past sixteen years they've only existed as the fake trailers, until now. Filmmaker Eli Roth, who contributed the fake trailer for holiday slasher Thanksgiving, is set to finally see his two and a half minutes of footage expanded into a full feature film. Production on the movie is set to begin very soon.
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Power's Best Look
Chainsaw Man really took off with fans in the past year thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut last Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why it was such a hit by showing off one of Power's best makeovers in the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans thanks to the introduction to characters like Denji and Power, but this was even truer when they made their debut in the anime. Taking these characters to a whole new level, fans are anxiously waiting to see the characters making their return in future episodes.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
Doctor Who Confirms Return of Another Fan-favorite, Adds Mysterious New Member To Cast
Another fan-favorite actor is reprising her role in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, and a mysterious new character will also join the series. Jemma Redgrave will return as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, as will UNIT, the organization that seeks to defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Aneurin Barnard joins the series Roger ap Gwilliam. The BBC offered no details about how Gwilliam is or what his role will be in the Doctor's future. Both will appear in the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, which sees Ncuti Gatwa debuting as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson playing the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.
Mike Colter Addresses Marvel's Luke Cage Return: "It's in the Rear View Mirror" (Exclusive)
Marvel's Luke Cage star Mike Colter, currently out promoting his new movie Plane (with 300 star Gerard Butler), would be down to play Luke Cage again if the opportunity came knocking -- but he isn't sitting around waiting for it. Originally introduced in a self-titled series on Netflix, Colter's Cage would go on to appear in Marvel's Defenders, a team-up of the various street-level vigilantes appearing in Netflix's shared Marvel Universe. Its tenuous ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seemingly severed when Kevin Feige took over Marvel Television and all the series came to an end -- but some of the stars are coming back now.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
This Rare Anime Action Figure Just Sold at Auction for $200k
These days, there are few things hotter on the market than collectibles. From high-tech gear to nostalgic throwbacks, fans are willing to shell out plenty of money for items that align with their fandom. Of course, this goes double for anime fans as some of the industry's best toys were kept exclusively in Japan. And now, one old-school action figure just exceeded expectations with a whopping $200,000 USD price tag.
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
How Is Universal Studios Hollywood Super Nintendo World Different From Japanese Version?
With Universal Studios Hollywood opening Super Nintendo World on February 17, a lot of fans are wondering how this location is different from the Japanese version. Well, on a press tour with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino, Comicbook.com got some answers. In a Q+A session with the executive, we learned that it's actually remarkably similar to the park in Osaka. Basically, the configurations might be a little different, but the attractions are all the same. There is one big exception with the Yoshi ride present in Japan. But, you have to imagine Universal is already planning what else they're going to add to the park. Check out what he had to say about the difference right here down below!
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kill Off Scott Lang?
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kill of Scott Lang before the movie comes to an end? There's a lot of anticipation leading into the third major entry in the Ant-Man film franchise as it serves as the major introduction to the Kang the Conqueror variant of Jonathan Majors' pivotal Phase 5 villain. But not only that, it also serves as the first real foray into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. There's bound to be all sorts of things set up for the next slate of films to come and beyond, and what better way to do it than with an Avenger death?
Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Playing Brand New Character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the forefront of many Marvel fans' minds, especially as its final trailer has been scheduled to debut on Monday night. Prior to that trailer's release, Marvel Studios released a brand-new synopsis for the upcoming blockbuster film, and it confirmed a surprising return from the larger franchise. As the synopsis reveals, David Dastmalchian will be returning in Quantumania — but he will not be playing Kurt, the character he portrayed in the previous two Ant-Man films. Instead, he will be portraying a new character named Veb, who does not appear to have a Marvel Comics counterpart.
Avatar: The Way of Water Loses First Friday Box Office Since Premiere
Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and this week it beat Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The James Cameron-directed sequel is expected to win the box office again this weekend, but it did lose its first Friday yesterday thanks to a special little doll named M3GAN. M3GAN is the new Blumhouse horror movie that became an instant hit on social media back when the trailer was released. Now it's finally in theaters, and fans are loving it. According to Collider, M3GAN is the first movie to beat Avatar: The Way of the Water at the Friday box office.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
The Last of Us Review: Gaming's Most Faithful Adaptation Yet
HBO's The Last of Us is likely the most faithful video game adaptation we've ever seen in TV or film – which is a very good thing that also comes with some notable downsides. Quality-wise, The Last of Us is outstanding. It features great performances from its leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with the rest of the members of its expansive cast. And while it's clear that HBO spared no expense to bring this critically acclaimed game to life, I think some of what made The Last of Us special in the first place has been lost through this retelling.
