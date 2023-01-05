Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...

