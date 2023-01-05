Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
Vicious dog attack on group of teens in NW Oklahoma City caught on camera
After a vicious dog attack on a group of teens in northwest Oklahoma City was caught on camera, neighbors told KFOR this is not the first time it’s happened and they are looking to stop it from happening again.
OKC Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. According to newly filed court documents J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested Saturday night at an Oklahoma City gas station. Arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, records indicate Glover did not pull the trigger. The cry of police and ambulance sirens marked the start of 2023 in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
okcfox.com
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
KOCO
Woman's car stolen by suspect who led authorities on chase in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a suspect led police and deputies on a chase in a stolen car in Oklahoma City. The chase lasted for an hour during rush hour all throughout the OKC metro, and the suspect even fired shots at police On Friday, KOCO 5 heard from the victim’s family after the suspect stole her car.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Car drives into home in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — A car drove into a home in Yukon. On Sunday, police responded to a scene off Mustang Road where a car had driven into a home. Officials said the driver suffered a medical episode, but no injuries were reported other than minor injuries due to the medical episode.
Jones, OK: Police search for vehicle after attempted kidnapping
Police in Jones are warning parents after a child says someone tried to grab them while they were walking home from school.
Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
Accused shoplifter tries to run over off-duty officer
Scary moments at the Belle Isle shopping center near Penn Square Mall yesterday as a off-duty officer working security for a store attempted to stop a shoplifter.
