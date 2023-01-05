Lake Conference Notes

Tonka coach retires

Minnetonka High girls cross country coach Jane Reimer-Morgan has retired from her fall duties, but will continue as head girls track and field coach.

After 46 years as a coach, Reimer-Morgan decided it was time to scale back. She wants to spend more time with her granddaughter and support others in her family.

“It was really hard to give up cross country,” said Reimer-Morgan, whose Skippers will most likely be ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA at the beginning of the 2023 season. The cupboard is stocked with key returning runners Ella Graham, Evie Malec and Avery Marasco-Johnson. And the team has additional depth with a promising group moving up from the JV ranks.

Minnetonka finished second in state behind Lake Conference rival Wayzata in 2022, which was remarkable considering four of the top seven runners missed portions of the season with injuries. Graham and senior Claire Cashman were sidelined by stress fractures, while Marasco-Johnson suffered a broken toe. And Maya Mor, who made All-State at the end of the year, missed the first half of the season with an injury.

“I am so proud of the girls,” Reimer-Morgan said. “As well as we did, we just had so many injuries.”

Over her five decades in coaching, Reimer-Morgan has always focused on personal relationships with her athletes.

“I treat them like they’re my own kids,” she said.

Assists pile up

Sophomore Edina girls hockey forward Whitney Horton had an exceptional game when the Hornets defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-0 in the Walser Invitational during the holiday break. Horton assisted on five of the six goals. She entered the new year with six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

Edina’s scoring leader junior forward Hannah Halverson, had 17 points on nine goals and eight assists.