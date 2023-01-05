North Isanti Baptist hosts grief support class

North Isanti Baptist Church will offer an 8-week grief support class called “Healing a Broken Heart” on Thursday evenings starting in late January.

The class is non-denominational and is designed to comfort those who have lost a loved one.

Sessions will be led by Jodi Ostrom, a lay person with 10 years experience teaching a bereavement class in California. In 2014 she received her certificate in Death and Grief Studies from the Center for Loss in Fort Collins, Colorado, requiring completion of 150 hours of training on subjects including depression, suicide, PTSD and mourning.

Ostrom is prepared to “companion” those who have lost a loved through death.

Jodi uses the materials “Understanding Your Grief – Ten Essential Touchstones” and the accompanying journal by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D. His writings can be seen at www.centerforloss.com.

There is a small fee for materials.

Those interested should call Jodi Ostrom at 760-371-0612 for full details and to schedule a one-on-one informational meeting to help decide if they’d like to participate.