In Entertainment: 'Breaking Bad' Ad, Buffy Reboot Slain & Prince Harry Interview
"Breaking Super Bowl Super Bowl LVII is just weeks away, and the ads have already started rolling out. Bryan Cranston is reprising his iconic Walter White role from AMC's Breaking Bad for a PopCorners spot. The collaboration was teased late last year but now fans of the series are getting the full look ahead of the wide release on Super Bowl Sunday on February 12. Sarah Says No to Buffy Are you tired of pointless reboots and remakes? Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has similar sentiments and when asked about reprising her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, she said , "I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done." However, she also noted that since the story amps up female empowerment, she wouldn't mind if the story were to be continued in some way. Royalty Is Messy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the shadow of the Royal Family has been messy to say the least, and things don't seem to be getting any better with the release of a new trailer for Harry's interview with ITV before his book Spare is set to drop. In the sneak-peek, Harry tells interviewer Tom Bradby that "the ball is in their court" when asked if he would attend King Charles III's coronation set for May. It comes on the heels of Harry revealing that a physical altercation went down between him and Prince William, which centered around Markle. "
