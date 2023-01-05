ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: 'Breaking Bad' Ad, Buffy Reboot Slain & Prince Harry Interview

Breaking Super Bowl Super Bowl LVII is just weeks away, and the ads have already started rolling out. Bryan Cranston is reprising his iconic Walter White role from AMC's
Breaking Bad for a PopCorners spot. The collaboration was teased late last year but now fans of the series are getting the full look ahead of the wide release on Super Bowl Sunday on February 12. Sarah Says No to Buffy Are you tired of pointless reboots and remakes? Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar has similar sentiments and when asked about reprising her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, she said , "I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done." However, she also noted that since the story amps up female empowerment, she wouldn't mind if the story were to be continued in some way.
Royalty Is Messy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the shadow of the Royal Family has been messy to say the least, and things don't seem to be getting any better with the release of a new trailer for Harry's interview with ITV before his book Spare is set to drop. In the sneak-peek, Harry tells interviewer Tom Bradby that "the ball is in their court" when asked if he would attend King Charles III's coronation set for May. It comes on the heels of Harry revealing that a physical altercation went down between him and Prince William, which centered around Markle. "

"In Bed with the Devil": Harry Unloads on Royals In Interviews

"By Jill LawlessPrince Harry defended his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family, saying it's an attempt to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others.Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS's “60 Minutes” to promote his book, “Spare,” which has generated incendiary headlines with its details of private emotional turmoil and bitter family resentments.In interviews broadcast Sunday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting "into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage, claimed his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media and...
Prince Harry's Much-Hyped Memoir 'Spare' Hits Shelves

"Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir, Spare, finally hit shelves on Tuesday, with some stores in Britain opening at midnight to sell copies to the most devoted royal fans. Snippets have been trickling into the press for days, including details about a physical altercation between Harry and his brother William over comments made about his wife, Meghan Markle. In the book, Harry provides more context around his complicated relationship with his brother and the frustrations that come with the role of royal "spare." (As the eldest son, William is heir to the British throne, making the odds of Harry ever being crowned king slim.) Harry also delves into the grief he experienced after the death of Princess Diana, his decade-long military career,  mental health issues, and his experiences with sex and drugs. Spare has already topped the list of best-sellers on Amazon's U.K. site, and many retailers are offering discounts to juice sales. The book is widely expected to be among the year's top sellers. Now, with copies in stores, readers can decide for themselves if it was worth all the hype. "
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
In Entertainment: Duke & Duchess, Cheadle's Quick Decision & Avatar 2 Makes History

"Harry Gets RealIn an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on CBS, Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife Meghan Markle haven't renounced their royal titles because it would not make much of a difference to their lives. He also told Cooper that the reason why the couple has been so forthcoming publicly about their experience with The Firm is because when they've attempted to have private conversations, "there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he said.Cheadle's MCU DealDon Cheadle revealed that while at his kid's laser tag birthday party,...
Bills Player Damar Hamlin Awake and Communicating, Still in Critical Condition

"Just days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Stadium field, doctors said he is making tremendous progress.During Monday Night Football, Hamlin made a routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins but after the hit, he stood up, went limp, and then fell to the ground. His heart reportedly stopped, and medics on site had to resuscitate him.His heart then apparently stopped again on the way to hospital and needed to be restarted in the back of the ambulance. On Thursday morning, the Bills took to Twitter to update fans on Hamlin's condition."While still critically ill,...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Flatters Her Baby Bump in Knit Dress & Sandal Heels on ‘James Corden’ With Gwyneth Paltrow

Hilary Swank appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” alongside Gwyneth Paltrow yesterday. The “Camp Wilder” actress spoke about her hit show “Alaska Daily” and filming while pregnant — Swank is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. For her late-night show appearance, Swank dressed up in a black maxi dress with strappy footwear. Swank’s all-black ensemble was comprised of a black knit dress featuring an opaque black bodice and midsection followed by see-through mesh sleeves and a skirt. On the accessories front, the “Million Dollar Baby” star sported gold hoops that hid behind her long wavy locks. While simple, the outfit...
Musician/Actor Sophie Kauer Thought ‘Tár’ Would Be a Great Way to Showcase the Emotion of Classical Music

As a young Russian cellist in Todd Field’s “Tár,” British musician Sophie Kauer steals her scenes with the formidable Cate Blanchett, playing the equally formidable superstar conductor Lydia Tár. It’s hard to believe that this is her first acting gig, but the 21-year-old musician dove into the character of Olga, an emerging talent who catches the predatory eye of Lydia, and brings street smarts honed by, well, just being a young adult raised on social media, ambition, a knowledge of her own worth and passion for the music. Olga is part of Lydia’s downfall in the film. In real life,...
DOJ Reviewing Potentially Classified Docs at Biden Center

"By Zeke MillerThe Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022, in a “locked closet” in the...
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

