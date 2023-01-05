Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO