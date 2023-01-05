Read full article on original website
Cindy Sasek
4d ago
Our deepest condolences for your loss and grateful for Mark's service for this Country. May you find peace and comfort in the Lord. Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
Oklahoma man dead after crash in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that an Oklahoma man has died after a crash in Wheeler County on Sunday night. Texas DPS detailed that at around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday night, 28-year-old Timothy Currie was driving eastbound on SH 152 when his vehicle “veered off the roadway” into […]
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
KOCO
Cedar pollen returns to Oklahoma, causing problems for many
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cedar pollen has returned to Oklahoma and is causing problems for many. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looks at how the pollen counts look this week with the warm and windy weather. Watch the video player above for the full story.
KOCO
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set to be sworn into office for second time
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time. Setup for the inauguration took place all week at the Capitol. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend, along with several hundred students.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOCO
Oklahoma Historical Society places artifacts on display for inauguration
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt was sworn in for his second term as Oklahoma governor on Monday. For the big day, the Oklahoma Historical Society placed artifacts from previous inaugurations out in the state Capitol museum. One of the items was a dress worn by Cathy Keating during the 1995 Inaugural Ball.
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma
Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.
news9.com
Tulsa Family Heartbroken After Loved One Is Accused Of Killing Brother
A Tulsa family is heartbroken after they say a loved one who has mental illness shot and killed their brother this week. The family said they feared something like this might happen and they tried to get help, but couldn’t. Latoya Speed said she knows her brother Clifton didn't...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt sworn in for second term as Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and other elected leaders were sworn into office Monday during Inauguration Day at the Oklahoma state Capitol. During his second inaugural address, Stitt discussed what he accomplished during his first term, education, the state's economy while and his campaign goal of turning Oklahoma into a top 10 state.
KOCO
Oklahoma officials, supporters, students present as Stitt is sworn in for second term as governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has been sworn in for his second term as Oklahoma’s governor. The ceremony took place on the Capitol steps before several hundred supporters, state officials and students. KOCO 5 was told last week the speech would focus on Oklahoma’s next generation.
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
