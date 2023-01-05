ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 9

Cheryl
4d ago

Debbie has had a life of luxury, courtesy of Michigan taxpayers, and has accomplished absolutely nothing

Reply
5
Related
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats plot repeal of Republican right-to-work triumph

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature is set to open its 2023 session Wednesday as Democrats, ready to assume full control for the first time in nearly 40 years, weigh how quickly to repeal the state's right-to-work law, a Republican achievement that looms over the new term. A bill is...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

DeVos’ voucher-like plan stalls as campaign withdraws its petitions

A Betsy DeVos-backed proposal to help Michigan families use taxpayer funds to cover private school tuition and other education-related expenses appears finished after organizers withdrew petitions they’d submitted to the Secretary of State.The proposal — which critics have likened to private school vouchers — doesn’t have a clear political path after Democrats won full control of the state Legislature in November.“This is an acknowledgement that it failed,” said Joshua Cowen, a professor...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Judge gives preliminary OK to Michigan's $20M jobless false fraud settlement

A state judge said Monday he plans to sign off on a $20 million settlement to compensate about 8,200 individuals who were the victims of Michigan's automated state software system that mistakenly accused thousands of unemployment fraud and collected money from them between 2013 and 2015. The settlement given preliminary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy