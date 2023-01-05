The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO