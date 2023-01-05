Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Four Former Yankees Sign With New Teams on Minor League Deals
Tim Locastro is staying in New York, but not with the Yankees. The speedy outfielder, a Syracuse native, agreed to a minor league deal with the Mets on Monday, according to FanNation’s Pat Ragazzo. Locastro’s deal includes an invite to spring training. A product of Ithaca College, Locastro...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: NBA Experts Think LA Should Bring Back 2020 Champ Via Trade
On a recent episode of his podcast The Game Theory, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie spoke with The Volume's Jason Timpf about all things NBA, including your struggling Los Angeles Lakers, currently the No. 12 seed in the West at 18-21. Both experts agreed that there was one player in particular...
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
One Of Newest Rangers May Also Be Best
The Texas Rangers have made plenty of noise this offseason when it comes to starting pitching. One of those hurlers could be the team’s best player in 2023, according to MLB.com. The site put together predictions on which player would be the best player for each team, based on...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game
The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.
Comments / 0