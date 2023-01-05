ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution

Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline

All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Four Former Yankees Sign With New Teams on Minor League Deals

Tim Locastro is staying in New York, but not with the Yankees. The speedy outfielder, a Syracuse native, agreed to a minor league deal with the Mets on Monday, according to FanNation’s Pat Ragazzo. Locastro’s deal includes an invite to spring training. A product of Ithaca College, Locastro...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates

Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups

Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?

Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

One Of Newest Rangers May Also Be Best

The Texas Rangers have made plenty of noise this offseason when it comes to starting pitching. One of those hurlers could be the team’s best player in 2023, according to MLB.com. The site put together predictions on which player would be the best player for each team, based on...
Wichita Eagle

NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game

The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.
ATLANTA, GA

