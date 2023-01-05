Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
vincennespbs.org
SATURDAY AT 7:30PM: FIRST CITY FOCUS
The City of Bicknell continues to move forward with projects aimed at improving the community there. We’ll find out what’s being planned for the new year. And the Knox County Health Department continues its mission to promote wellness in our community. We’ll have these stories on First City...
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
vincennespbs.org
City Council starts new year this evening
The Vincennes City Council meets for the first time in 2023 this evening. They are expected to reorganize for the new year and elect new officers. As we head into 2023, Mayor Joe Yochum says the the city’s coffers are looking very good…. The Mayor has is State of...
DCSO: Man arrested after Owensboro stabbing
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.
14news.com
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a trailer was stolen from someone’s yard in Evansville. Evansville Police say that a call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday about a trailer that was stolen from the yard of a home that was being remodeled at the 1400 block of Parrett Street.
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd. Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
