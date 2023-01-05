ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Suspects arrested for fatal north Wichita shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in north Wichita. A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder, and a 30-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery. Wichita officers were called to a home on January 5, near 21st and Piatt. They found 43-year-old Mareo Dupree...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
LANSING, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mario Solis-Davila has been located safely. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
WICHITA, KS

