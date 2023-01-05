Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
kfdi.com
Suspects arrested for fatal north Wichita shooting
Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in north Wichita. A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder, and a 30-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery. Wichita officers were called to a home on January 5, near 21st and Piatt. They found 43-year-old Mareo Dupree...
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Remembering fallen Deputy Kevin Easter 27 years later
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.
🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
Wichita Police investigating shooting
It happened around 9 p.m., near Green and Mossman in east Wichita, near 9th Street and Grove. One person was transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
kfdi.com
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
KWCH.com
Wichita man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Mario Solis-Davila has been located safely. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) needs your help locating 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. WPD said Mario was last seen Saturday near E. Harry St. and S. Broadway. He was last seen wearing...
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are joining forces to apply for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce flooding in portions of far west Wichita and the surrounding area. The project consists of building two dams on...
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
KWCH.com
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
Wichita Police investigate first homicide of 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of Ricky Beans, 44, of Wichita, which occurred in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North on New Year’s Day.
KWCH.com
Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Libby Hammann said her neighborhood is devastated after a car crashed into a home on their block. Now, Libby is stepping up to help the family impacted. Wichita Police said the crash happened Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Martinson. “Dire needs for financial assistance...
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
