foxsanantonio.com
New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art
SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. It will begin its first patient in July 2023. . The new 12-story,...
foxsanantonio.com
'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
foxsanantonio.com
SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities
SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
foxsanantonio.com
Seguin works to restore water services in King Plaza
SEGUIN, Texas - The City of Seguin is working to restore water services on the West Side of Highway 123 bypass between Court and Walnut. Officials reported that several businesses including restaurants and customers in King Plaza. The McDonald's and H-E-B in the area are not affected by the water main break.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
foxsanantonio.com
Two northbound lanes reopen along Southwest Loop 410 after rollover
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident on a Southwest highway caused traffic woes during the morning commute. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of Southwest Loop 410 near Ray Ellison Drive. The vehicle can be seen on it side while first responders tend to...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
foxsanantonio.com
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
foxsanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road
SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into back of Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars after slamming her car into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home off Greenjay Drive near Higgins Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had crashed inside...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
foxsanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
foxsanantonio.com
Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
foxsanantonio.com
Help available for selecting your health insurance
SAN ANTONIO - If you are confused about health insurance coverage, you are not alone. With the open enrollment period ending in just a few days, you may have lots of questions. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 19% of Bexar County residents are uninsured. An area non-profit held...
foxsanantonio.com
Police: Man robs convenience store, gets caught after recognized as former employee
KERRVILLE -- A Kerrville man is arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store Monday morning. Police say they were able to tie the 29-year-old man to the crime after he was recognized -- as someone who used to work there. Police responded to a convenience store in the 3300 block...
