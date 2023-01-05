Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NFL Draft Profile: Devontae Dean, Running Back, Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Arkansas Tech RB Devontae Dean
KSHB 41 Action News
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins wife as part of Current ownership group
Patrick Mahomes co-owns another professional sports franchise in Kansas City after the Current announced Tuesday he'd joined his wife, Brittany, as part of the club's ownership group.
Comments / 0