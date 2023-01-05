Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
ABC6.com
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts officials conclude search for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts officials announced that they have concluded the search for a missing Cohasset woman. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year’s Day. She was reported missing three days later by both her husband and employer. In a news release sent out...
ABC6.com
Two men arrested in Fall River for chasing woman, firing shots at her
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested for allegedly chasing a woman and firing shots at her Saturday in Fall River. Shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to Tuttle Street and Dwelly Street for a report of shots being fired. Sgt. Moses Pereira said once police arrived...
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
ABC6.com
Investigators returned to home of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts investigators returned to the home of a Cohasset woman who has been missing for a week. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the morning on New Year’s Day in her Cohasset home. She was reported missing three days later by both her...
ABC6.com
Police: Woonsocket man suffers gunshot wound to wrist
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 24-year-old man from Woonsocket was hospitalized Friday night after being shot. Police Chief Thomas Oates said police received a call around just before 6 p.m. for “either fireworks or shots fired.”. When police responded to the scene at the corner of Hamilton Street...
ABC6.com
Social media threat leads to more police at Cranston High School West
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media threat made over the weekend led to an increased police presence at Cranston High School West Monday. “I am writing to you in regard to a threat made that was recently sent directly to a member of our school community via social media and reported to the administration today, January 8, 2023,” read in part a letter sent to parents Sunday.
ABC6.com
Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
ABC6.com
‘It’s the unknown’: Residents, fishermen push for answers after body found in Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community was left rattled last month, after the body of a woman was found in Carbuncle Pond. The body was found on December 21st by a fisherman near a dock. The Department of Environmental Management deemed the death suspicious. “We were like, oh...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open in 2 weeks
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will be opening on Jan. 23. The new rail-bus station will supplement three other stops in Rhode Island: Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction — all...
ABC6.com
Fall River mayor seeks volunteers to assist elderly, disabled people in shoveling this winter
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River is looking for volunteers to shovel out elderly and disabled people throughout the snowy season. During each snow storm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from disabled and elderly people who need assistance shoveling. At this time, there are...
ABC6.com
Providence city council president requests review into “Caught in Providence”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Council President Rachel Miller has called for a formal review into the arrangements surrounding the show “Caught in Providence”. The request comes after the future of Judge Frank Caprio as Chief Judge of Providence Municipal Court has been left up in the...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
ABC6.com
Polisena Sr. swears in Polisena Jr. as Johnston Mayor
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr. was sworn in as Johnston’s mayor by his father. The inauguration ceremony was one for the history-books as the mayor, Polisena Sr. swore his son into office at Johnston High School, Jan. 9. Along with the new mayor, members of...
ABC6.com
“This is dangerous:” North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE)– North Kingstown’s School Committee accepted the resignation of interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning February 1st, the committee voted...
ABC6.com
Friars ranked for 1st time this season in AP Top 25 Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Friars are slotted at no. 19 in the poll that was released Monday. Providence currently is in first place in the Big East...
Comments / 0