Dartmouth, MA

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Massachusetts officials conclude search for missing Cohasset woman

COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts officials announced that they have concluded the search for a missing Cohasset woman. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year’s Day. She was reported missing three days later by both her husband and employer. In a news release sent out...
COHASSET, MA
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Investigators returned to home of missing Cohasset woman

COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts investigators returned to the home of a Cohasset woman who has been missing for a week. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the morning on New Year’s Day in her Cohasset home. She was reported missing three days later by both her...
COHASSET, MA
Police: Woonsocket man suffers gunshot wound to wrist

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 24-year-old man from Woonsocket was hospitalized Friday night after being shot. Police Chief Thomas Oates said police received a call around just before 6 p.m. for “either fireworks or shots fired.”. When police responded to the scene at the corner of Hamilton Street...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Social media threat leads to more police at Cranston High School West

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media threat made over the weekend led to an increased police presence at Cranston High School West Monday. “I am writing to you in regard to a threat made that was recently sent directly to a member of our school community via social media and reported to the administration today, January 8, 2023,” read in part a letter sent to parents Sunday.
CRANSTON, RI
Police: Fairhaven Bridge in New Bedford temporarily closed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Three injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open in 2 weeks

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will be opening on Jan. 23. The new rail-bus station will supplement three other stops in Rhode Island: Providence, T.F. Green, and Wickford Junction — all...
PAWTUCKET, RI
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Polisena Sr. swears in Polisena Jr. as Johnston Mayor

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor-elect Joseph Polisena Jr. was sworn in as Johnston’s mayor by his father. The inauguration ceremony was one for the history-books as the mayor, Polisena Sr. swore his son into office at Johnston High School, Jan. 9. Along with the new mayor, members of...
JOHNSTON, RI
“This is dangerous:” North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE)– North Kingstown’s School Committee accepted the resignation of interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning February 1st, the committee voted...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Friars ranked for 1st time this season in AP Top 25 Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Friars are slotted at no. 19 in the poll that was released Monday. Providence currently is in first place in the Big East...
PROVIDENCE, RI

