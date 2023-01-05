Read full article on original website
Garden Talk: How to grow lettuce indoors in a Michigan winter
We can grow some of our food inside our house here in winter. Lettuce and other greens are a good place to start. Some vegetables need the blazing hot sun of Michigan’s summer to produce nice food. A good example are tomatoes. It would be pretty hard to get a nice tomato to ripen on the vine in your house.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
wrif.com
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring seasonal workers for spring, summer -- How to apply
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has started looking for workers who want to spend time outside this spring and summer. Seasonal park workers and park rangers are needed. Pay for park workers starts at $15 an hour, and the position includes up to 1,040 hours between...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Nobody argues over how much fun it is to go Up North. But, can we agree on where it starts? Apparently not.
When it comes to a vacation or an escape, there are few places more popular for Michiganders than the state’s relatively ambiguous ‘Up North’ region. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark attempts to define ‘Up North.’
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
The Unfortunate Story of Michigan’s ‘Black Bart,’ Reimund Holzhey
There have been some interesting characters who have come from Michigan and one of the most notorious, in terms of crime, goes to a man that many may not realize was Michigan's own Black Bart. Now, if you don't know who Black Bart was, he was considered to be somewhat...
awesomemitten.com
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan
On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Where Michigan’s 48 lottery winners of $1M or more in 2022 got their tickets
There were 48 lottery tickets sold in Michigan in 2022 that won $1 million or more, according to the Michigan Lottery. The biggest prize was $5.4 million on a Lotto 47 drawing via a ticket bought online in Redford.
Michigan students lost ground during COVID. This is what an education nonprofit says will close the gap.
Michigan students fell behind during the pandemic, but some fell behind faster, according to a new report from The Education Trust – Midwest. The losses fell disproportionately on poor students, non-white students and rural students, on students with disabilities and students who were still learning English, on students in districts that already had fewer resources.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival
In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
‘Purchase with a purpose,’ Michigan overstock stores uplift local communities, help customers save
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI-- From a “backyard hobby” to a business with 28 locations around Michigan, B2 Outlet Stores are helping customers save money, while giving back to communities. B2 was founded in 2014 by Matt Smith, CEO, and his father Duane Smith, who serves as the company’s president....
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
