Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project.
wamwamfm.com
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
wevv.com
Missing Dubois County man found dead after search
Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
14news.com
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning. Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m. Viewers told us they thought the...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, January 9, 2023
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
vincennespbs.org
City Council starts new year this evening
The Vincennes City Council meets for the first time in 2023 this evening. They are expected to reorganize for the new year and elect new officers. As we head into 2023, Mayor Joe Yochum says the the city’s coffers are looking very good…. The Mayor has is State of...
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
vincennespbs.org
Joint investigation leads to arrest
A Greene County Indiana man was arrested late last week for Felony Child Molesting. 31-year-old Christopher Allen Cook of Worthington was also charged with Felony counts of Child Seduction and Rape and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrest came as the result of a joint investigation between Indiana and Kentucky State...
Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
wamwamfm.com
Railroad St. Fire in Washington
A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
Comments / 1