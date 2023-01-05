ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wamwamfm.com

New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses

The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
wamwamfm.com

Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes

Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Missing Dubois County man found dead after search

Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, January 9, 2023

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

City Council starts new year this evening

The Vincennes City Council meets for the first time in 2023 this evening. They are expected to reorganize for the new year and elect new officers. As we head into 2023, Mayor Joe Yochum says the the city’s coffers are looking very good…. The Mayor has is State of...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Joint investigation leads to arrest

A Greene County Indiana man was arrested late last week for Felony Child Molesting. 31-year-old Christopher Allen Cook of Worthington was also charged with Felony counts of Child Seduction and Rape and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrest came as the result of a joint investigation between Indiana and Kentucky State...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

Railroad St. Fire in Washington

A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
WASHINGTON, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month

Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy