TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school
Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
There's 1 Name Getting Mentioned To Replace Jim Harbaugh At Michigan
It remains to be seen if Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the jump to the National Football League in 2023. But if he does, who will replace Harbaugh at Michigan?. It's early, but so far, there's been one prominent name mentioned for the potential head coaching vacancy.
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
FanSided
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
Look: Nick Saban's Reaction To David Pollack's Comment Goes Viral
Tonight's performance from Georgia furthers the argument that the Bulldogs are the new kings of college football. Just because it's true doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt Alabama head coach Nick Saban. During tonight's halftime show on ESPN, analyst David Pollack said Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have "taken hold...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout
Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Performance Tonight
Nick Saban is at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but not in his usual role. Instead of coaching one of the teams participating in the title matchup, Saban is analyzing it for ESPN. From the look of a lot of the commentary out there on social media, it sounds like Saban is doing a pretty solid job.
