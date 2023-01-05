ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County

BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
SABETHA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2600 block E. Mossman near 9th and Grove. WPD said the call came out just before 9 p.m. WPD is investigating the incident. 12 News has...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy