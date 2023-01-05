Read full article on original website
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after vehicle runs red light, causes 3-car collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a hospital after red light was run and a 3-vehicle collision ensued. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WIBW
KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
KWCH.com
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Two hurt after suspected drunk driver slams into Eudora pizza shop
Eudora police were called to Gambino's Pizza Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into the front of the store.
KWCH.com
One injured in Saturday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed one person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2600 block E. Mossman near 9th and Grove. WPD said the call came out just before 9 p.m. WPD is investigating the incident. 12 News has...
WIBW
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
