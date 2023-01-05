Pescadero-area residents are being warned tonight that they should be ready to evacuate as more rainfall is forecast to sweep over the area. San Mateo County is contacting residents in a variety of ways saying South Coast residents should prepare now to leave on little notice. Displaced residents needing a rallying point to charge their phones, grab a snack and gather information about shelter and other resources can go to Pescadero High School, 360 Butano Cutoff.

PESCADERO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO