Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Elemental Music Featured in Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
Over 40 young singers from Elemental Music’s choir programs are featured in “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” an all-new Original Special now available to stream only on Disney+. “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Cirque FLIP Fabrique: Muse
Québec-based Cirque FLIP Fabrique will perform in Smothers Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts. Tickets, starting at $25 for adults or $25 for youth 17 and under, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. Cirque...
Santa Monica Daily Press
USPS continues hiring efforts in Santa Monica
With Christmas gifts and holiday cards delivered, the US Postal Service’s (USPS) busiest season of the year is drawing to a close but efforts to hire more postal workers continue. The USPS announced a new round of recruitment job fairs last week throughout the Los Angeles area to take...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Santa Monica to Highlight Black Resistance During Black History Month 2023
This February, the City of Santa Monica will commemorate Black History Month with the theme of Black Resistance. To kick off the month, the City will host food trucks on February 1 at both City Yards and City Hall along with music and dancing. On February 23, a virtual reading and conversation with author Catherine Adel West about her sophomore novel “The Two Lives of Sara” will be held.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Storm begins soaking Santa Monica
The winter storm moving through the area has triggered wind, flood and beach warnings. The National Weather Service is predicting winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC Emeritus Art Gallery to Host Free Online Opening Reception for Artist Charles Dickson’s “The Manifestation of Form” Jan. 19
The Santa Monica College (SMC) Emeritus Art Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of creative works by California master sculptor Charles Dickson. The exhibition will run from January 19 to April 28 in the Emeritus Art Gallery at 1227 Second St., Santa Monica. A free, live Zoom Virtual Launch...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Recent rain puts Santa Monica’s water infrastructure to work
As rain continues to hound Santa Monica for a second consecutive week, gallons of pollution-laden storm water runoff that once would have flown into the Santa Monica Bay are being diverted and captured for reuse by the City’s increasingly robust water infrastructure system. Coming just several months after the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
College Championship pep rally at the Pier
The Santa Monica Pier will host over 3,000 TCU fans for a pep rally on Jan. 8 from 4 – 5 p.m. After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia, looking for its second straight championship, against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bubbles Dog Rescue is on a mission to find homes for rescue dogs
For many, the pandemic lockdowns seemed like the perfect opportunity to get a pet but as some have returned to offices and the cost of amenities such as pet food and vet visits have gone up, the number of pets being surrendered to already crowded shelters seems to be on the rise.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMPD officer sues over 2020 crash
A santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer over a 2020 car crash. The case stems from a 2020 accident at the intersection of Pico and 11th Street. According to the lawsuit, both officers were driving their department issued SUV’s toward an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. Officer Cain Mora had the green light at the time of the crash and had entered the intersection at about 35 mph. The suit alleges Officer Jason Ziegler improperly ran the red light at about 56 mph and hit Mora’s vehicle.
Santa Monica Daily Press
County residents returning to school, work after winter break urged to test for COVID-19, mask for at least 10 Days
Public Health officials are asking for the community’s help in reducing the chances of another post-holiday surge and limiting the spread of new COVID-19 strains that could gain dominance in Los Angeles County. An increase in infection rates would disproportionately affect people over 50 and people with preexisting medical conditions or who are immunocompromised. All three groups are at higher risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19.
Comments / 0