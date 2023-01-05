Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen
How Elections in Philadelphia Work
Seth Bluestein became one of our City Commissioners — in charge of voting in Philadelphia — when Al Schmidt resigned to lead the Committee of 70. Bluestein entered the role with 10 years of election experience, including as Deputy Commissioner. He’s a lifelong Philadelphian with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where, as a student, he worked on political campaigns.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Brent Johnstone and Akeiff Staples
When dozens of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students filed into the cafeteria at the Tanner G. Duckrey School in North Philadelphia before their winter break, it wasn’t for a routine lunch. The students came to the caf to meet two local dads, Brent Johnstone and Akeiff Staples, the co-founders of...
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
More than 600 people will be laid off in central Pa. plant closures, company says
An Illinois company is closing two plants in Lancaster County. LSC Communications filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the state. The company informed the state that it will lay off 276 employees at its Lancaster East Plant at 216 Greenfield Road in Lancaster and approximately 380 people at its Lancaster West Plant at 1375 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this month
A popular family-owned restaurant is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the popular family-owned Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new location in Emmaus.
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
'Career Burglar' Who Targeted Bucks Homes Learns His Fate
A convicted thief who authorities describe as a "career burglar" will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison cell, officials say. Billy M. Woodard, a 57-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, was previously convicted of a string of home invasions across Bucks County between May 2018 and May 2019, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week
Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
Comments / 0