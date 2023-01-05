CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”

