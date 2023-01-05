ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA Children’s patient earns national honor by fundraising for other kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new national champion at the University of Virginia, but it isn’t anyone on an athletics team. Thirteen-year-old Kahmari Riedl, a patient at UVA Children’s Hospital, has earned the honor through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He is one of 10 kids in North America to have the title. He earned the honorary title this year by helping to raise money and awareness for other pediatric patients across the country. He’s now an advocate for children’s health.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter

A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
breezejmu.org

JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody

Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC 29 News

Legislation in the General Assembly could relieve ACPS bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Legislative changes could be the answer to the ongoing school bus driver shortage, at least that’s what Albemarle County Public Schools hopes. “This is not just a central Virginia problem, it’s a statewide problem, but they had this idea to fix it” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) said.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization is holding Winter League 2023. The nonprofit organization will hold games for this season of the league every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darden Towe Park. “The sports a lot of fun, but the community is amazing. Ultimate...
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
NBC 29 News

Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years

A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
NBC 29 News

WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plenty of clouds & chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -You’ll need the heavier coat today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Although conditions will be cooler the next couple of days, temperatures will still average a little above normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system that will bring rain to the region later Thursday. Conditions will improve by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News

Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer. The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.
qcnews.com

Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County

The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

