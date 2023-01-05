Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Children’s patient earns national honor by fundraising for other kids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new national champion at the University of Virginia, but it isn’t anyone on an athletics team. Thirteen-year-old Kahmari Riedl, a patient at UVA Children’s Hospital, has earned the honor through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. He is one of 10 kids in North America to have the title. He earned the honorary title this year by helping to raise money and awareness for other pediatric patients across the country. He’s now an advocate for children’s health.
NBC 29 News
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year. Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal...
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
NBC 29 News
Legislation in the General Assembly could relieve ACPS bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Legislative changes could be the answer to the ongoing school bus driver shortage, at least that’s what Albemarle County Public Schools hopes. “This is not just a central Virginia problem, it’s a statewide problem, but they had this idea to fix it” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell (R) said.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization is holding Winter League 2023. The nonprofit organization will hold games for this season of the league every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darden Towe Park. “The sports a lot of fun, but the community is amazing. Ultimate...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tony Bennett got his 327th coaching win at the University of Virginia Saturday night becoming Virginia’s all-time winningest coach surpassing Terry Holland in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse. Bennett addressed the crowd at the end of the game and then told reporters after the...
Update on the situation that prompted 'lock and hide' for some Henrico students
Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
NBC 29 News
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
NBC 29 News
Plenty of clouds & chilly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -You’ll need the heavier coat today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Although conditions will be cooler the next couple of days, temperatures will still average a little above normal. Meanwhile, we are tracking a system that will bring rain to the region later Thursday. Conditions will improve by Friday. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer. The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.
qcnews.com
Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands to Madison County
The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. Search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl expands …. The search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expended into Madison County as investigators look for potential eyewitnesses. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South...
WRIC - ABC 8News
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
