Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Preston County school, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he threatened to “shoot up” a school in Preston County. Officials with Preston County Schools told deputies about a threat toward Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills on Jan. 4, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said...
WDTV
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he punched and kicked a dog multiple times over several days. Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at a home in Fairmont on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint. The report says 22-year-old Luke...
WDTV
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she robbed a gas station in Fairmont. 54-year-old Carolyn Chambers, of Farmington, went inside a gas station on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont on Jan. 4, threatened a clerk and took money from the gas station, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Murder suspect arrested outside of Morgantown, U.S. Marshals say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide was arrested near Morgantown Monday morning, U.S. Marshals said. 50-year-old William Fitzgerald was identified as the main suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife, 47-year-old Tarea Washington, authorities said. The U.S. Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania...
WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
WDTV
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brie Kniceley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brie Kniceley with The Bridge Sports Complex joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about aquatic programs at The Bridge, when and how to register for swim lessons, and who can participate in swim lessons. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
WDTV
WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
WDTV
Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Phyllis Greathouse Dinaldo, 79, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 24, 1943, a daughter of the late Laco and Ava White Greathouse.Linda married her husband, Patsy A. “Junior” Dinaldo, Jr. on June 25, 1966, and they shared 56 years together. Junior resides at their home in Bridgeport.Mrs. Dinaldo is survived by three children, Mark Dinaldo and wife Amy of Richwood, WV, Patricia D. Allman and husband Brian of Hilton Head, SC, and Deana Ielapi and husband Michael of Bridgeport, WV; three grandchildren, Dylan Dinaldo, Dominic Ielapi, and Maria Ielapi; brother-in-law, Joe Dinaldo of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews.Linda was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by five sisters, Wilma Greathouse, Wanda McIntyre, Eugenia Shreves, Leymone Fiands, and Norma Grimm; and two brothers Kyle Greathouse and Arlis Greathouse.Linda was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, Class of 1961 and graduated from the Beauty Academy in Wheeling, WV. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was the owner of Millbrook Beauty Shoppe. She could always be seen supporting her grandchildren at their various activities, and she had a passion for baking, cooking and music. Nothing brought her more joy than sharing these passions with her family.Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Destiny Coble signs commitment to Salem University Softball
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Destiny Coble officially signed with Salem softball this morning, making her one of many players in the area to sign for the team in the sport. For her, the choice was a no-brainer. It’s her lifelong dream, just a few miles down the road. “It’s...
WDTV
WVDOH crews repairing problematic sinkhole in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to replace a section of drainpipe that is suspected to be the cause of a sinkhole in Star City. Over the past week, crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate the problem. Underground, officials said...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the right financial strategy. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Community shares well wishes for loyal Sweet A Licious customer that recently returned from the hospital
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A loyal Sweet A Licious customer was grateful for well wishes after a stint in the hospital. Miles Paugh was almost 92 years old and recently returned home after being in the hospital for nine days due to a heart attack, pneumonia and kidney problems. Owner...
WDTV
Lexie Lamb signs with WVU track and field and cross country
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Lexie Lamb signed her letter of intent to join the WVU track and field and cross country teams this afternoon. The Doddridge County superstar began her running career as a way to condition for other sports before blossoming into an individual state champion and accomplished runner. More on her decision above.
WDTV
Brief warm-up before light snow kicks off the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was fairly cloudy, and that will continue for the next few days as temperatures steadily warm by a few degrees each day through Thursday. Thursday sees an onset of rain, which could be heavy at times, transitioning to a wintry mix then all snow by Friday and Friday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!. After a cool, quiet...
Comments / 0