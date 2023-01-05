ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

FOX Carolina

Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

How to stay safe behind the wheel after a road rage-filled weekend

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Road rage has been on the rise for years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, fatal car crashes linked to aggressive driving have climbed nearly 500% over the last decade. And after road rage incidents injured one and killed another over the weekend,...
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Endangered man with autism found safely, deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — UPDATE: Jan. 8, 3:25 P.M. Alexander James Hendrix has been found safely and reunited with his family, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman

A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Family of murder victims speaks out, asks community …. Family of murder victims...
TAYLORS, SC

