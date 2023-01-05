Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms found after parking lot drug deal in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A parking lot drug deal spotted by officers in Anderson County, South Carolina, led to the discovery of more than 10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms, according to investigators. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies said they witnessed the drug deal...
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in South Carolina
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
South Carolina police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs.
WYFF4.com
How to stay safe behind the wheel after a road rage-filled weekend
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Road rage has been on the rise for years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, fatal car crashes linked to aggressive driving have climbed nearly 500% over the last decade. And after road rage incidents injured one and killed another over the weekend,...
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
FOX Carolina
Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
WJCL
Deputies: 76-year-old South Carolina woman killed at gas station in road rage shooting
A 76-year-old woman was shot to death at a South Carolina gas station during the weekend. Now authorities say they're investigating it as a case of road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road. Investigators...
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
WYFF4.com
Endangered man with autism found safely, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — UPDATE: Jan. 8, 3:25 P.M. Alexander James Hendrix has been found safely and reunited with his family, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
wspa.com
Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman
A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Family of murder victims speaks out, asks community …. Family of murder victims...
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
Comments / 3