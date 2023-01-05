ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills

Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Cleanup crews in Placer County make major progress clearing downed trees after winter storm

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Strong winds from this weekend's storm knocked several trees down in Placer County, keeping cleanup crews busy Monday. Matt Randall, the road division manager for Placer County, said large trees went down in Loomis, including a tree that was blocking Rippey Road. Crews were sent to Rippey Road to cut up the limbs and remove the tree from the street. Randall also said some big trees fell in the Granite Bay area.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm

Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

