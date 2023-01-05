Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
KCRA.com
2 killed after trees fall on tents in Northern California storms are identified
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people who were killed in storm-related deaths over the weekend in Sacramento County were identified by the coroner’s office on Monday. (Video above: A look at the storm damage from LiveCopter 3) Both were unhoused and were found with trees on top of...
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
KCRA.com
Cleanup crews in Placer County make major progress clearing downed trees after winter storm
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Strong winds from this weekend's storm knocked several trees down in Placer County, keeping cleanup crews busy Monday. Matt Randall, the road division manager for Placer County, said large trees went down in Loomis, including a tree that was blocking Rippey Road. Crews were sent to Rippey Road to cut up the limbs and remove the tree from the street. Randall also said some big trees fell in the Granite Bay area.
KCRA.com
‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm
Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Updates: Progress made in restoring power, some schools to close Tuesday
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages on Monday, as heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Monday an Alert Day because of heavy rain and wind in...
KCRA.com
National Guard stationed in Wilton to help with damages, potential increased flooding
WILTON, Calif. — While bracing for another round of rain and wind, residents in Wilton are still cleaning up from extensive damage and flooding from storms that have impacted the area since New Year's weekend. As of Monday night, Sacramento County officials say much of Wilton is still under...
KCRA.com
Northeastern Sacramento County hit hard by Saturday storm, more to come
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Like much of Northern California, the northeastern part of Sacramento County was hit hard by the overnight storm. Strong winds toppled dozens of trees, many of them landing on homes and cars. "It was really something," said John McMullin, who has lived on Sunnybrook Lane...
Fox40
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
Sacramento River level not high enough for the Sacramento weir to be opened, officials say
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources said the Sacramento Weir would not be opened on Monday. The gates of the weir are opened when water levels at the I Street Bridge reach 29.87 feet, but so far, the levels have been declining. The last observed level of the Sacramento River at the bridge […]
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
KCRA.com
Sacramento residents still waiting for crews to remove trees that fell on their homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After facing storm damage from powerful winds that knocked down trees, now some homeowners are struggling to get it taken care of quickly before more rain causes new problems. For instance, a huge tree resting on the rooftop of an East Sacramento home turned out to...
KSBW.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
KCRA.com
‘My mom is bedridden’: Sacramento power outages cause growing worry with another storm looming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As tens of thousands across Sacramento County remain without power, one family in South Oak Park doesn’t know where to turn. “My mom is bedridden, and we have no power and it’s cold inside my house,” said Barbara Chronister while standing outside her home where her 81-year-old mother lives.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Comments / 1