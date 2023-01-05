Read full article on original website
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ruptured line between County Road 1050 and County Road 1040 Saturday evening. Officials say all is safe at this time and the air is clear of any dangerous fumes. CBS7 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
Midland 14-year-old involved in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 14-year-old girl from Midland involved in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day died at a Lubbock hospital. Just before 6:30 p.m., Midland police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. Investigators say...
2-year-old killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND, Texas — A two year old is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report from DPS, the crash took place at the intersection of East BI-20 and E. Loop 250 around 11:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. An SUV...
Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child. According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ECSO searching for assault suspect
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault. According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black […]
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
Friends remembering 14-year-old victim in car crash through heartfelt letter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The memorial for 14-year-old Siah Ashlyn Kearns continues to grow as family and friends from all over Midland mourn her tragic death. And for those who knew her, it’s been a heartbreaking couple of days and they can’t believe they have to move on without her. Kearns was hit and killed […]
