Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline
In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Key LA Role Player Confident About Team’s Direction In 2023
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' five-game win streak came to a close against the best of the West, the Denver Nuggets, at Ball Arena. Though a banged-up LA team missing four of its seven top scorers (including three of its top four), plus two key role players for much of the night, fell 122-109 to a deeper, healthier Denver club, the players who did partake did so with plenty of gusto.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James’ Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court Tuesday night after a quick game on the road. Once again, the Sixers will face the Detroit Pistons in a rematch of Sunday’s game. Following a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls, the shorthanded Sixers went on the road to...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting
View the original article to see embedded media. In the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Bulls, Boston shot 25 percent or worse from beyond the arc in three of four quarters. The hosts finished 11//41 (26.8 percent) on threes. But those misses didn't distract from the Celtics' focus or take...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Open Two-Game Set vs. Hornets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set with the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Arena. View the original article to see embedded media. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 102.5 The Block will call the game for Charlotte.
Wichita Eagle
Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Indiana Pacers keep winning
Seemingly every week, the Indiana Pacers have had a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. Between their surprising play, offensive firepower, and balance, they have many players capable of being nominated for a Player of the Week honor. This week is no different. For games played...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Comments / 0