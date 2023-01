In one of the most chaotic weeks of hoops in recent memories, the Bruins came out unscathed and continued their climb through the rankings as a result. UCLA men's basketball (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) went from No. 10 up to No. 7 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,108 points – up from 993 points from a week ago – taking a step forward for the sixth week in a row.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO